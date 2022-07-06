Our Favorite Comfy Pieces and Shoes From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are fewer things more exciting than snagging a coveted piece for a major markdown, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one we look forward to every year. It’s finally back, and while the excitement is palpable, it can be an overwhelming experience. To help you snag the best deals, we’re here to highlight the latest and greatest!

We’re focusing on comfort in this roundup — casual staples that you can elevate, plus a bit of loungewear for good measure. We’ve also covered a few of our favorite shoes that will leave your feet free from pain — whether you’re looking for some heels or a new pair of sneakers. Check out what we’re currently shopping below!

Tops & Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A silky cami like this one from 1.STATE is a staple top that you can dress up or down — it was $59, but now it’s $39!

2. We Also Love: You can wear this Billabong sweater on chillier summer nights now, and leave it hanging in your closet for the fall — originally $76, now marked down to $50!

3. We Can’t Forget: Another great year-round staple is a boyfriend-style plaid button-up, like this one from BP. — it was $49, but now it’s $35!

4. Best Stylish Pullover: This Sweaty Betty sweatshirt is knit like a sweater, but with holes to give you ample breathability — originally $128, now on sale for $80!

5. Comfiest Lounge Top: The oversized fit of this Free People waffle knit top will put anyone into the coziest mood — it was $78, but now it’s $50!

Denim

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say these shorts from 7 For All Mankind have the perfect fit and a super soft feel — they were $138, but now they’re $90!

7. We Also Love: If you want to get trendy with your denim, these high-waisted boyfriend jeans from BLANKNYC are what you need — originally $98, now marked down to $60!

8. We Can’t Forget: Reviewers describe these Wit & Wisdom bootcut jeans as some of the best denim pants they have ever owned thanks to the soft material — they were $78, and now they’re marked down to $50!

Leggings & Lounge Bottoms

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If we’re running errands or keeping it casual in the summertime, we adore wearing running shorts like this pair from Nike — they were $30, and now they’re just $23!

10. We Also Love: These biker shorts from Alo come in the best bright orchid purple hue — originally $58, now marked down to $40!

11. We Can’t Forget: This is your chance to get these bestselling Zella 7/8 leggings for a price you won’t see again until Black Friday — they were $59, but now they’re just $33!

Shoes

12. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a deal on quality workout sneakers, we can’t recommend a better pair than this one from Adidas — they were $85, and now they’re $70!

13. We Also Love: These Aerosoles slip-on loafers have a polished look with some added toughness thanks to the chunky heel — originally $130, and now they’re $85!

14. We Can’t Forget: These western-style booties from Sam Edelman are made from high-quality leather and are a serious investment piece — originally $225, now marked down to $150!

15. Best Supportive Flip Flop: Anyone who needs extra arch support will dig the contoured footbed on these Vionic flip flops — they were $90, and now they’re $55!

16. Comfy Summer Heels: These Circus by Sam Edelman sandals have just the right heel height and comfortable design that won’t make your feet hurt — they were $90, and now they’re $50!

17. Favorite Cozy Slippers: Your feet will feel like they’re in heaven in these UGG criss-cross slippers. There’s a reason why so many celebs have these slippers in their closets — originally $90, now just $60!

