11 Nordstrom Spring Picks That Rival Zara Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to have your most stylish spring yet — and soar right on through to a stylish summer too? Then let’s make it happen! No more window shopping and adding things to your wish list, thinking, “I’ll buy something soon.” This is the time to make it happen. You don’t want to be left with nothing cute to wear next time you’re invited out and someone says, “Let’s take a photo”!

We’ve picked out 11 Nordstrom-made fashion items for you that we’re obsessed with right now. They look like they could’ve been plucked right from a site like Zara, but they’re Nordstrom exclusives you won’t find anywhere else. Check out and shop our trendy and timeless picks below!

This Oversized Blazer

Colorful, oversized blazers are a must-own in fashion right now — and we love how this one is made of a lightweight linen blend to keep things breathable even as the sun grows stronger!

Get the Open Edit Oversize Linen Blend Blazer for just $79 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Wide-Leg Pants

Prints, prints, prints! Bring ’em on — especially on this pair of wide-leg, linen-blend pants! Not only are these pants adorable, but they have a stretchy, smocked waistband for comfort!

Get the Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Slip Dress

Satin slip dresses continue to be everything when it comes to chic style, as do leopard prints. This one even throws in a cowl neck, which simply solidifies it as an essential for Us. Dress it up or down!

Get the BP. Cowl Neck Satin Minidress in Olive Panthera (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Plissé Top

This crinkled top immediately captured our attention with its curly lettuce edging and mock neckline. The striped version definitely stuck out as a Zara-style find!

Get the Halogen Plissé Short Sleeve Top for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping!



This Silk-Blend Scarf

This modal and silk scarf can be worn many ways — even as a cardigan. It’s “tissue-weight,” so it will add style points to your look without the extra warmth!

Get the Print Modal & Silk Scarf for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Tie-Front Dress

This floral midi dress comes in one of the most gorgeous shades of green — the white silhouettes of the flowers blooming all over. The tie detail and cutout at the chest, along with the puffed sleeves, simply make this one of the most gorgeous pieces of the season!

Get the Chelsea28 Tie Front Midi Dress for just $89 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Satin Shirt

When we think of the phrase “effortlessly chic,” this is the type of piece we imagine. Laid-back and lustrous, this button-up drapes beautifully and will work with anything from ripped jeans and sneakers to a flowy skirt and heels!

Get the Open Edit Satin Camp Shirt for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Pointelle Cardigan

This ruffled, tie-front pointelle cardigan/top is very much on trend and unbelievably cute. Such a good pick for a dinner out, perhaps, or a chillier day when the sun is hidden by clouds!

Get the BP. Pointelle Tie Front Cardigan for just $39 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Multistrand Necklace

The layered necklace look is big right now, as are colorful stones. This necklace gives you both, along with multiple styles of chain. The best part? It’s on sale and so affordable!

Get the BP. Multistrand Necklace (originally $15) for just $8 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Straw Hat

Straw hats are just the best. They’re cute, they protect our eyes, they protect our skin — and they’re just such an easy way to elevate an outfit. This floppy one comes in such cute colors too!

Get the Packable Floppy Hat for just $39 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Jelly Tote

See-through bag styles are popular right now, but we like how this small tote isn’t completely transparent. The glossy jelly style is giving Us major ’90s nostalgia. We just know this is going to be a compliment magnet!

Get the BP. Market Jelly Tote for just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

