21 Zara-Style Tops to Buy for Summer — Starting at Just $10

Wardrobe refresh! We all want a closet that properly reflects our personal style, but it’s so hard to achieve! One of the biggest difficulties, of course, is simply finding the right pieces. We also want options when it comes to price. We’re not against a splurge here and there, but we need affordable options too!

If you’re into the Zara type of style, we’ve picked out 21 tops for you for this summer and beyond. We picked out five of the biggest trends seen on Zara’s website and found other pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom and Walmart that will help you get the look you love!

Corset-Style Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Get the corset look without any of the pain with this satin Parthea corset tank. The cowl neckline is everything!

2. We Also Love: This corset-inspired BP. tank from Nordstrom has a sweet and charming eyelet design, as well as a totally flattering fit!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you like a bustier look, this colorful peplum top from Sofia Vergara‘s line at Walmart will instantly capture your heart!

4. Bonus: Replace your plain tank tops with pieces like this Reoria corset tank to quickly and seriously elevate your wardrobe!

Crochet and Knit Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re wearing it to the beach or out to eat, this Tutorutor tank is a breathable, beautiful pick for many outfits!

6. We Also Love: Retro vibes! The abstract, multicolor floral print worked into the crochet material of this Gotagse tank just makes Us smile!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for something more low-cut, this cropped BP. halter top is a great find at Nordstrom. Super affordable for such a unique design!

8. Bonus: Your friends will be begging you for the link when you tell them this knit SweatyRocks cami is actually under $20 at Amazon!

Tie-Front Tops

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to stay on trend, something like this short-sleeve SweatyRocks tie-front top is a must. Wear alone or with a cami underneath!

10. We Also Love: Triple the ties for triple the style! This Levi’s top from Walmart is on sale too!

11. We Can’t Forget: Bring on the bell sleeves! This Verdusa top has a ’60s kind of feel to it. Groovy!

12. Bonus: We couldn’t leave out this other Verdusa top! The silky material, the lace trim — obsessed!

Y2K Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The swirled marble effect on this Shein tank would be perfect with a tattoo choker and Steve Madden platform slides!

14. We Also Love: You know you’re doing the Y2K style right when there’s a butterfly on your shirt. This FAIMILORY tank is our pick!

15. We Can’t Forget: The peace sign on this HappyFamilyClothing graphic tee from Walmart simply fills Us up with warm and fuzzy nostalgia!

16. Bonus: Smile! Why? Because you just found a totally cool smiley face tee on Amazon!

Asymmetrical Tops

17. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruched, one-shoulder LYANER tank would look great with jean shorts and sneakers or with a midi skirt and heels!

18. We Also Love: The asymmetrical, almost trippy design of this PacSun sweater tank makes it a can’t-miss pick. Also available in other colors/patterns at Nordstrom!

19. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for something on the flowy side, look no further than this one-shoulder Guteidee blouse!

20. Bonus: This cool Verdusa top honestly looks like it would be out of our usual budget, but it’s actually mega-affordable. Such a sweet surprise!

21. Last but Not Least: Give off a total Cali-chic aura, no matter what state you live in, with this puff-sleeve Romwe top!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

