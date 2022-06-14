10 of the Most Flattering Dresses Under $100 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Honestly? We never feel like we have enough dresses. We decide to be “dress people” one week, but suddenly we find ourselves reaching for the same one over and over again because we have no others that will work. We’re not against outfit repeating, but not so much when we’re seeing the same people multiple times in the same week!
So, let’s commit. Let’s commit to having a wardrobe we love, a happier relationship with our personal style and our mirror and to buying dresses we’ll love and wear for years and years. Nordstrom can help! We’ve rounded up 10 exclusive dresses, from casual to cocktail, now available to buy with super, super flattering fits. Shop below!
This Elevated T-Shirt Dress
Any flattering Nordstrom dress list that leaves out this Treasure & Bond dress is simply invalid. A fan-favorite, it’s made of a soft, stretchy jersey and it has expertly-placed ruching that lets you show off your figure while feeling completely confident!See it!
Get the Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $59 at Nordstrom!
This Cotton Poplin Dress
The colors of the floral print on this tiered dress are just perfect, and we know everyone’s going to be complimenting you non-stop. This piece earns even more points by having pockets!See it!
Get the Matching Family Moments Floral Cotton Poplin Dress for just $99 at Nordstrom!
This Sporty Dress
Activewear brand Zella has knocked it out of the park again with this cute yet sporty dress. The drawcord waist is so flattering, and we love how the ruffled hem adds an extra dash of femininity!See it!
Get the Zella Drawcord Waist Tiered Maxi Dress for just $79 at Nordstrom!
This Wedding Guest Dress
From fancy weddings to nice date nights, this faux-wrap dress will have you feeling like a total babe. Pair with your favorite heels and jewelry!See it!
Get the Chelsea28 Sleeveless Faux-Wrap Dress starting at just $50 at Nordstrom!
This Fluttery Mini Dress
Swiss dots? A tie belt cinching the waist? Sheer short sleeves? Ruffles? This short dress has it all. The Pink Dawn shade is just gorgeous too, and we think it would look amazing on any skin tone!See it!
Get the Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Mini Dress for just $79 at Nordstrom!
This Cutout Dress
We’re all about side cutouts for summer and how they have such an edgy, waist-cinching effect. Combine them with the wildly cool print on this dress and you have a winner!See it!
Get the Open Edit Long Sleeve Cutout Dress (originally $79) for just $63 at Nordstrom!
This Chevron Dress
We’re loving the retro vibes of this chevron dress, but we also love how the print has a flattering effect — one that’s only emphasized by the tie at the waist!See it!
Get the Caslon Stripe Long Sleeve Dress for just $99 at Nordstrom!
This Wrap Shirtdress
Sophisticated, vintage-inspired and so easy to wear, this Halogen dress is one of our new favorites. The notched collar and slight cap sleeves just captured our hearts!See it!
Get the Halogen Cap Sleeve Wrap Shirtdress for just $99 at Nordstrom!
This Plissé Dress
This plissé dress plays with layered ruffles, a smocked waist and a short slit to create another beautiful dress you’ll wear to weddings and beyond. Just stunning!See it!
Get the Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Plissé Midi Dress for just $79 at Nordstrom!
This Satin Dress
We can’t get enough satin in our wardrobe lately. Combine it with the center ruching and you have a dress you’ll want to wear even when you have no plans!See it!
Get the Halogen Ruched Satin Midi Dress for just $99 at Nordstrom!
