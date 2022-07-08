7 E-Bike Deals for Amazon Prime Day That Are Already Live — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This year, Amazon Prime Day came early! There are tons of amazing deals that you can shop right now, and some of the biggest savings are in the exercise equipment and electronics departments. So naturally, we wanted to find useful gadgets that fall under both categories — and e-bikes are at the top of the list!

If you already own an e-bike and want to upgrade or are thinking about buying one for the first time, you’re in for a treat. They pack a serious punch in the fitness world, plus they’re incredibly fun to operate! You can save a ton of money on a top-rated e-bike right now, so check out all of the best deals to shop on Amazon below!

This Sturdy Mountain Bike

You can take this bike out with you on rugged terrain for a smooth ride — and use the electric feature if you’re feeling tired and need a boost!

Get the Wooken Electric Bike (originally $899) on sale for $790 at Amazon!

This Cruiser Bike

This bike was made for easy riding thanks to its larger tires that help you glide. We can already picture ourselves tearing up a beach boardwalk on this bike!

Get the Wooken Electric Bike (originally $1,899) on sale for $1,200 at Amazon!

This Classic Bike

For everyday biking, be it on the city streets or in your suburban neighborhood, this bike is the way to go! It has a comfy seat, higher handlebars and a little storage bench on the back.

Get the Wooken Electric Bike (originally $760) on sale for $560 at Amazon!

This Compact Bike

This bike is super small, so it’s ideal if you live in an apartment or don’t have a ton of storage room in your space! It’s a seriously fun ride according to shoppers, and perfect for playing around with on the weekends.

Get the ANCHEER 500W Folding Electric Bike (originally $500) on sale for $450 at Amazon!

This 7-Speed Bike

This is another solid bike to pick up if you are an adventurous rider. It has seven speed settings and a monitor so you can track how well you’re doing!

Get the Jasion EB5 Electric Bike (originally $750) on sale for $600 at Amazon!

This Sturdy Foldable Bike

Many foldable bikes tend to be small, but this one unravels into a serious, full-sized ride! It’s gotten rave reviews from shoppers who say its quality is incredible given the more affordable price.

Get the VIVI Folding Electric Bike (originally $700) on sale for $620 at Amazon!

This Sleek Foldable Bike

Reviewers say that for a foldable bike which happens to be smaller in size, this one is surprisingly sturdy. It’s made for any urban dwellers who want to have a more enjoyable commute to work!

Get the Gotrax EBE1 16 Foldable Electric Bike (originally $700) on sale for $599 at Amazon!

