12 Products in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That Will Sell Out Fast

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon us! What will you be buying? With deals in every category, including fashion, beauty and home essentials, this is truly one of our most anticipated sales of the year!

Early access for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on July 6, but you can also preview the deals before it’s your turn to shop! Start building out your wish list with our picks below. Make sure to grab these fast too, since they’re bound to sell out!

Apparel and Accessories

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’d never miss out on a chance to grab an Alo fave on sale. This Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra can totally be worn as a crop top too! Originally $62, it’s $43 in the sale!

2. We Also Love: The ultimate in timeless! This crisp, cotton poplin button-up shirt will be your most versatile piece. Originally $69, it’s just $46 in the sale!

3. We Can’t Forget: This deal has Us walking on sunshine. We’re just obsessed with the geometric shape of these Ray-Ban gradient sunglasses. Originally $176, they’re just $99.99 in the sale!

Shoes

4. Our Absolute Favorite: A great bootie can be worn year round. This Caslon Chelsea boot can even be worn in the rain! Originally $100, it’s just $70 in the sale!

5. We Also Love: Make a serious statement with these tall, lug-sole Steve Madden boots. Best paired with a mini dress or skirt! Originally $140, they’re just $95 in the sale!

6. We Can’t Forget: Obviously we have our eye on UGG during this sale! The iconic UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is originally $100, but it’s just $70 in the sale!

Beauty

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is one of the most famous moisturizers out there, and this Magic Cream set comes with two refills, saving you over $80! It has a $280 value but is just $196 in the sale!

8. We Also Love: Speaking of legendary skincare, pamper your skin to the extreme with this La Mer Luminous Renewal Set. It’s valued at $155 but is just $95 in the sale!

9. We Can’t Forget: Take your beauty routine to the next level with the anti-aging NuFACE Mini Starter Kit. It has a $209 value, but it’s just $135 in the sale!

Home

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Your home is about to smell like heaven! This Boy Smells candle set comes in five votive candles. Originally valued at $91, it’s just $65 in the sale!

11. We Also Love: Coffee and tea lovers will adore how easy this sleek Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle will make their mornings. Originally $189, it’s $141 in the sale!

12. We Can’t Forget: Soft, plush and pretty, we recommend grabbing a few of these Hydrocotton Washcloths. Originally $10, they’re $4 in the sale!

