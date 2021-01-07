8 of the Best Air Purifiers on Amazon for Viruses, Allergens and Odors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Air purifiers were once seen as luxuries, but nowadays, they’ve earned essential status in our homes. Whether you’re dealing with allergens, odors, mold, dust and fur or even viruses, they may be a huge help in keeping you healthy and breathing easily.

There has even been research on how an air purifier could help protect against COVID-19. If you’re looking for extra help in staying safe from the coronavirus, Joseph Allen, DSc at Harvard University, told WebMD that “a portable air cleaner, with a HEPA filter, can absolutely help reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19.” There are many factors that play into how effective one can be, such as room size or the unit itself, but Allen says that when your purifier is “part of a multi-layered defense strategy,” it can have beneficial effects.

As you can see, a HEPA filter is key for both virus protection and other types of purification. The New York Times helps explain this: For the coronavirus specifically, particles measure in at approximately 0.125 micron, and HEPA filters filter out almost 100% of particles at 0.01 micron. Even in a totally virus-free room, a HEPA filter may work wonders for fighting allergens like pollen and pet dander, as well as pollutants like tobacco smoke.

No matter what type of air purifier you’re looking for, we’ve collected a group that covers all types of benefits and possibilities. The best part? They’re all available at Amazon. If you’re looking for fan-favorites with truly glowing reviews, we have the perfect list for you. Check out our picks below!

Best air purifier for viruses: GermGuardian Air Purifier

This GermGuardian purifier has a HEPA filter and a sleek, compact design, but it’s powerful when it comes to killing airborne viruses!

Pros:

UV-C light sanitizer also helps kill viruses

Activated charcoal filter for odors

Cons:

Smaller reach

Some shoppers say higher settings are a bit loud

Get the GermGuardian Air Purifier (originally $300) for just $199.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for small rooms: TruSens Small Room Air Purifier

This small HEPA air purifier covers about 250 square feet of space and has an integrated handle so you can easily move it from room to room whenever necessary!

Pros:

360 degree filtration

Three levels of purification

Cons:

Only three speed settings

Get the TruSens Small Room Air Purifier for just $149 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for large rooms: MOOKA True HEPA+ Smart Air Purifier

For bigger spaces, this MOOKA purifier is a fantastic choice, covering up to 540 square feet. It’s great for bedtime too, since it has a preconfigured sleep mode and night light!

Pros:

Auto mode

Six point filtration

Remote

Cons:

Shoppers say it might not be as effective for intense pet allergies

No indicator that the UV light is on

Get the MOOKA True HEPA+ Smart Air Purifier (originally $210) for just $199.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for pet allergens: RENPHO Air Purifier

If pet dander has you sneezing and scratching your eyes but you are a huge dog or cat lover, this purifier may be a huge help. It claims to help with pet odor too!

Pros:

Indicator for when filter needs replacing

Energy-saving timers

Cons:

Some shoppers have had trouble finding replacement filters

Get the RENPHO Air Purifier (originally $80) for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for dust: Blueair Blue Pure 311

This purifier claims to completely filter air in a 388 square foot room every 12 minutes, with a 244 Clean Air Deliver Rate for dust particles!

Pros:

Shoppers say they see less dust on their furniture

Washable pre-filter

Cons:

Not necessarily recommended for those with young children because of small holes on top

Get the Blueair Blue Pure 311 (originally $240) for just $199.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for odors: Cornmi Air Purifier Plug In

This plug-in air purifier is absolutely perfect for bathrooms. It has a a built-in ozone and negative ion generator to eliminate odors while also absorbing dust and fumes. It’s small, but it has three modes and great reviews!

Pros:

Compact, portable

No filter to change

Cons:

No HEPA protection

Ozone-generating mode scent might be off-putting at first, but can be turned off

Get the Corni Air Purifier Plug In for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best air purifier for mold: Molekule Air Pro

Mold can be so dangerous, and you might not even know it’s there. That’s why we recommend a heavy duty purifier like the quiet Molekule that claims to even capture black mold in your pillows (and just about everything else)!

Pros:

Designed to destroy mold, viruses, allergens, bacteria, chemicals, particles and ozone

Detects air particles in three sizes

App-enabled

Cons:

Very expensive

Get the Molekule Air Pro for $1,199.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Dyson air purifier: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01

Dyson is one of the most famous names in the air purification game, and this purifier does it all. It claims to protect against allergens, pet dander, dust, pollen and mold spores, and it can be used as a cooling fan or even a space heater!

Pros:

Multi-functional design can help save space

Trusted, well-known brand

Cons:

Expensive

Remote may run out of battery quickly

Get the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 for $499.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all other air purifiers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!