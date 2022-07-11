Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Many of Us have seen stains develop from coffee, red wine or other agents — and naturally, that always brings the idea of teeth whitening to the forefront. Getting a professional treatment is expensive, but luckily, there are plenty of at-home options that can do the job as well!

These treatments are far more affordable — plus, right now, you can score a serious steal thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals! These teeth whitening systems are on sale for a limited time, and the prices are incredible — so if you’re interested, jump on one of these products ASAP!

This LED Set

Shoppers are in love with how well this whitening system works — especially for the price! Multiple reviewers have seen serious success with this product, and it’s even been vouched for by a former dental assistant. Plus, it’s reportedly gentle on the teeth, so if you have sensitivity, you can feel safe giving this a try.

Get the LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit (originally $27) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This LED Set for Sensitive Teeth

This set was designed for people that have especially sensitive teeth or that want a whitening system that’s a bit more elevated. Though it’s a more expensive option, shoppers say that the ease of using this system and the fast results make it worth every penny!

Get the SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light (originally $150) on sale for $82 at Amazon!

This Upgraded Strips Set

If you’ve tried using whitestrips but want to make the whitening process rev up a bit, with this added light you can do that! Using the two in conjunction may be able to make your teeth whiter faster as opposed to using strips alone.

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light (originally $70) on sale for $40 at Amazon!

This Sleek Whitening Pen

This pen makes whitening super convenient because it works overnight. Just brush the product directly onto your teeth before going to bed and wake up to a brighter smile that only gets better over time!

Get the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen (originally $25) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

These Classic OG Strips

These whitestrips are arguably the most well known method for teeth whitening, and they’ve stuck around this long because they can truly get the job done! They have over 63,000 reviews on Amazon for a very goof reason and are a great affordable option for long-term whitening.

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips (originally $46) on sale for $30 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!