15 Marc Jacobs and Ray-Ban Deals You Can Score Early for Amazon Prime Day

Though Amazon Prime Day technically doesn’t start for a few days, there are plenty of deals you can shop right now. Some of the best scores are on designer goods, and we decided to check out two of our favorite brands — Ray-Ban and Marc Jacobs.

Basically, you can get yourself a stunning new handbag and a pair of sunnies to match for the rest of summer and beyond. Some of these pieces are on sale for up to 51% off, which is truly incredible considering how iconic these brands are. Check out our favorite picks that we’re shopping right now below!

This Adorable Backpack

Keep yourself totally hands-free by wearing this backpack! It’s ideal for running errands, traveling or if you’re attending a summer music festival.

Get the Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack (originally $225) on sale for $120 at Amazon!

This Chic Crossbody

This timeless purse is the ultimate bag to wear for both casual and dressy ensembles!

Get the Marc Jacobs Rider Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $295) on sale for $215 at Amazon!

This Compact Purse

You would be surprised by how much you can fit in this petite bag! It’s made for going out when all you need is your phone, wallet, keys and some makeup.

Get the Marc Jacobs Women’s Snapshot DTM Camera Bag (originally $325) on sale for $263 at Amazon!

These Gorgeous Studs

If you’re bored with rocking typical diamond studs, this pair of earrings offer a more unique and interesting style!

Get the Marc Jacobs The Medallion Abalone Earrings (originally $70) on sale for $42 at Amazon!

This Bright Shoulder Purse

The mustard yellow and salmon pink shades on this purse look so fun together! It’s the chicest way to add some brightness to your look.

Get the Marc Jacobs Women’s The Softbox 20 Bag (originally $350) on sale for $290 at Amazon!

This Handy Tote

This tote bag is actually on the smaller side, which we adore for everyday wear.

Get the Marc Jacobs Women’s Small EW Tote (originally $295) on sale for $177 at Amazon!

This Fun Convertible Purse

The fuzzy material this purse is made from and the hardware accents give it such a playful vibe!

Get the Marc Jacobs Women’s Snapshot Camera Bag (originally $375) on sale for $280 at Amazon!

These Thick-Framed Aviators

Most aviators have thin metal frames, but this thicker style makes more of a bold statement.

Get the Ray-Ban Rb4162 Aviator Sunglasses Rectangular (originally $169) on sale for $82 at Amazon!

These Geometric Aviators

The different square shape of these aviators is an elevated take on the classic style!

Get the Ray-Ban Rb3136 Caravan Square Sunglasses (originally $163) on sale for $124 at Amazon!

These Classic Shades

No matter what the trends are, these sunnies will always look sleek with any ensemble.

Get the Ray-Ban Women’s RB4216 Square Sunglasses (originally $114) on sale for $90 at Amazon!

These Rectangular Sunnies

These shades have a retro ’90s feel that you can team with all of your Y2K looks!

Get the Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses (originally $213) on sale for $104 at Amazon!

These Bright Round Sunglasses

The mirrored lenses and multicolored frames on these shades are a dream for anyone with adventurous style!

Get the Ray-Ban Rb4246 Clubround Round Sunglasses (originally $188) on sale for $82 at Amazon!

These Traditional Aviators

These aviators may be what Ray-Ban is most known for, and this is your chance to score them at a discount. Top Gun aesthetic forever!

Get the Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses (originally $163) on sale for $143 at Amazon!

These Timeless Shades

Black sunglasses like this pair are incredibly versatile, plus they’re super lightweight and easy to wear!

Get the Ray-Ban Rb4184 Square Sunglasses (originally $151) on sale for $103 at Amazon!

These Unique Oval Sunglasses

The bridge metal on the top of these oval-shaped sunnies offers a more distinctive style.

Get the Ray-Ban Rb3847n Oval Double Bridge Sunglasses (originally $174) on sale for $122 at Amazon!

