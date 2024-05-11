Lindsay Arnold had a storytime for her fans about how her toddler accidentally flooded their home.

“In case you’re having a bad day, let me tell you about how our house just flooded. Buckle up pretty unfortunate events here,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, said in a Thursday, May 9, TikTok video. “But our house flooded.”

Arnold, who shares daughters June, 10, and Sage, 3, with husband Sam Cusick, grimaced while getting ready to recount the event and acknowledged that things could be “totally worse” compared to others’ hardships.

“The other night we came home and our entire kitchen and main floor area was flooded with like this much water,” she said while gesturing with her thumb and index finger to indicate the amount of liquid. “Sam immediately thinks to run down to the basement to check and I hear him yell a nice big swear word.”

The dancer shared that her home’s basement was flooded as the water had “come through” the ceiling and was essentially “pouring.”

“So that day on our street the water had been shut off for the whole entire street because they were doing maintenance,” Arnold explained, noting she wasn’t sure what construction was going on. “None of the faucets worked.”

Arnold then shared that in their house they have a water spigot next to their sink that Sage typically uses by herself to get water throughout the day. She noted that Sage has never left the faucet on or even spilled any liquid in the past. While Arnold couldn’t be sure, she theorized that Sage must have attempted to use the device while the water was cut off.

“At some point, Sage went to fill up her water using that spigot, twisted it over the countertop, put her cup underneath it, and turned it on,” she said. “And no water came out, so she didn’t turn it back off.”

Arnold shared that she and her family ended up going out to dinner to celebrate her mom’s birthday before the water was officially turned back on.

“The water turned back on around 5:00. We left about 15 minutes before the water came back on and we didn’t get back until about 8:30 that night,” she recalled. “So as soon as the water turned back on, that spigot started running water and it ran for almost three and a half hours. Right onto our countertop, all throughout our kitchen, and obviously into the basement.”

The flood caused extensive damage to her home so now the family has to replace all the flooring on the main level, the kitchen cabinets and the island. Since the cabinets need to be taken out, Arnold shared she’ll have to replace the countertops as well. Arnold also revealed the drywall, insulation, ceiling and flooring in the basement also needed to be repaired. While the toddler’s mistake is a costly one, Arnold is trying to remain positive.

“I haven’t ever liked our kitchen countertops so maybe this happened for a reason. Now I can get some new countertops” she half-heartedly joked. “That’s the only bright side.”