7 Celebrity-Loved Products to Pick Up in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We adore the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale because it’s an amazing time to pick up items we might normally avoid because of the prices. Suddenly, celebrity-loved beauty, fashion and more are marked way, way down — and our shopping cart begins to fill way, way up!

Shop some A-list-approved finds in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below! Remember to claim your faves before they sell out or the prices shoot back up!

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Cheeks Set

Britney Spears‘ gorgeous wedding glam was all thanks to Charlotte Tilbury products. Want to replicate her soft, romantic glow? Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury used both a Cheek to Chic blush and a Beauty Light Wand to give the singer lit-from-within skin. Grab both in this set!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Cheeks Set ($80 value) for just $54 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafer

We all know that Katie Holmes loves a good loafer, but you can really channel her looks with the exact pair she’s worn over and over in NYC!

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafer (originally $160) for just $120 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set



When it comes to a smokey eye, Duchess Kate allegedly loves how this Hypnôse mascara piles on the drama. This set comes with two of them — plus a mascara primer and an excellent eye makeup remover!

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set ($101 value) for just $58 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Béis The Carry-On Roller Suitcase

Founder Shay Mitchell has gorgeously demonstrated how amazing Béis’ travel essentials are, but Jessica Alba also once highlighted the brand by including this carry-on in a giveaway!

Get the Béis The Carry-On Roller Suitcase (originally $198) for just $138 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Supergoop! Glow Duo

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards recently raved in an Amazon Live video about the Supergoop! Glow Stick, earning it a spot on her list of “Vacay Getaway Essentials.” This duo also comes with another of the brand’s SPF bestsellers: the Glowscreen!

Get the Supergoop! Glow Duo ($61 value) for just $41 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Oribe Magic Set

Don’t forget to show your hair a little love! This set contains Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray, which gave Meghan Markle‘s hair “a little extra bounce” back during her Suits days, plus the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo!

Get the Oribe Magic Set ($97 value) for just $65 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

slip’s pure silk pillowcases are a huge hit among countless celebrities — including Kim Kardashian, who even travels with one! Get two in this pack and see how much of a difference they make in your skin and hair!

Get the slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($178 value) for just $125 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

