Kristin Cavallari’s Fave Thickening Spray Is 30% Off for Prime Day Right Now

Prime Day is the ideal time to pick up products that are typically a bit out-of-reach — namely ones that are adored by major celebs! At the moment, we have our eyes on beauty picks we normally wouldn’t feel comfortable shelling out big bucks for — and some of Kristin Cavallari‘s favorites are at the top of our list.

We always admire how perfect the Uncommon James designer’s hair looks at all times, and know from her hairstylist Marwa Bashir that the R+Co BLEU Magnifier Thickening Spray is a beloved product of Cavallari’s. The only thing that was stopping Us from giving it a try was the $56 price tag — but during Prime Day, it’s 30% off!

Get the R+Co BLEU Magnifier Thickening Spray (originally $56) on sale for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This product is designed to give your hair a thicker, fuller appearance — while also keeping whatever style you have planned in place. You can use the spray on wet hair whether it’s freshly washed or not, comb it through to evenly distribute the product and then style it as your normally would. It’s that simple! We would definitely throw on a heat protectant and create an at-home blowout moment with our blow dryer brush of choice to fully activate this product’s potential!

If you have fine strands or generally weaker hair, this spray uses pea proteins and biotin to make your hair feel stronger and not just temporarily have more body. The formula is fully vegan and the packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic, so it covers pretty much every type of eco-conscious concern out there. We may not see this discount again until Black Friday, so we don’t want to miss our chance to get a celeb-approved product like this thickening spray. Join Us!

