It’s a new day! You’re feeling alive, bold and ready to take on the world! But your hair is a different story. It’s limp, frail, flat and looks totally dead. Yikes. You’ve tried the tricks like washing or blow drying while upside down, sleeping in heatless curling sets and even teasing it, but nothing’s working, and some methods damage the hair, leaving it even worse off.

A volumizing shampoo and conditioner set could be a nice place to start, but if this is a top priority, we highly recommend investing in a specialty styling product with a main focus of adding some fullness to your hair. Luckily, this one just so happens to have a few more benefits too!

Get the R+Co Bleu Magnifier Thickening Spray for just $56 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Also available at Amazon!

Kristin Cavallari’s hairstylist, Marwa Bashir, is who got Us majorly on board with R+Co Bleu. It’s a newer, even more luxurious line from R+Co. Each product in the couture collection contains the proprietary Bleu Molecule Complex, which uses micro-encapsulated sugar molecules designed to build strength, weightlessly repair hair and add shine.

Bashir adores the Bleu line so much, she even held a giveaway on Instagram a little while back featuring her favorite products, one of them being this thickening spray. We quickly fell in love with it. Its goal is to not only create “full, flexible locks,” but to maintain them all day. It uses nourishing proteins like pea vegetable protein to strengthen and plump fine, weak hair and adds in full-hair favorites like biotin into the mix. Every ingredient is vegan-friendly! Even the bottle and cap are made from 100% recycled plastic, making this an eco-friendly pick!

This spray, along with all R+Co Bleu products, is non-toxic, color-safe and cruelty-free. It also claims to provide UV and heat protection, and it’s a fabulous clean beauty buy, free of gluten, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil and petrolatum. We love to see it!

A wonderful thing about this spray is that it seriously just takes a few extra seconds out of your day, and it’s as simple as spraying a light mist and combing it through your hair. No beauty school required to use it like a pro. While we’re complimenting it, we’ll also note how beautiful the bottle is. Definitely an upgrade for our vanity. Now we just need to get our hands on the rest of the R+Co line for the prettiest vanity ever — and the prettiest, fullest hair!

