Want Lashes Like Meghan Markle? This Italian-Made Mascara Is Key

We’re always on the lookout for new mascaras. It’s like we hit a wall years and years ago and still haven’t been able to push past it. Our lashes always look…fine. At best. We’ve tried so many different mascaras, but ultimately, when we look in the mirror, we’d still prefer more length, more volume, more…”wow”!

It’s time to step it up. We have some drugstore faves, but we need to look into what professional, celebrity makeup artists are using if we really want to try the best of the best. They’re not just going to apply any mascara to Meghan Markle’s eyelashes, after all. She needs something worthy of a duchess. And you know what? So do we!

We know it seems a little steep, but if anything is worth it, it’s this BYREDO mascara. It’s an investment you can get daily use out of for months on end! Markle wore this mascara back in November, 2021 at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, where husband Prince Harry was being honored with the Intrepid Valor Award. How do we know she wore this one, specifically? Makeup artist Daniel Martin spilled all of the glam details to Allure!

Markle rocked a bolder cat eye look for the event, which meant Martin had to go with a powerful mascara. He “has been obsessed with” this one, so he used it to top off her look, adding on cut-up faux lashes for even more flutter. If you’re not on a red carpet though, just the mascara should be more than enough!

This isn’t just a “waterproof” mascara. The brand also claims that it’s “shower-proof, gym-proof, swim-proof and tear-proof.” Ironically, the black shade is called Tears in Rain! Luckily, that “high-definition” effect should maintain its hold even when you’re caught in a downpour — or a wave of emotion.

This mascara is totally vegan and is made with an 89% natural formula, which we always love to see. We also love that it’s buildable. Go for one coat for a more natural look, or add on another coat for a more dramatic fullness. Keep layering on coats until you achieve your desired volume!

This mascara, which is made in Italy, could honestly be key to a newfound daily confidence and a seriously head-turning look at fancier events. Even if you’re not attending a gala a la Markle, you always have weddings, date nights or even parties with friends ahead of you. Though, honestly, if you’re feeling it, we say to go bold even for a trip to the grocery store. Why not? Once it’s yours, you can wear it whenever and wherever you want — and that’s the best part of it all!

