This New Sunscreen Oil Is the Hydrating SPF You Want for Winter

Always apply sunscreen! It’s drilled into our heads. Protecting our skin from the sun is our number one anti-aging technique. The sun can cause all types of damage to our skin, even when it’s cloudy or totally overcast outside. And yes, even in the winter! While you may have grown up using sunscreen only at the beach or pool, it’s actually important to incorporate it into your daily life too.

Of course, we don’t want you to slather Banana Boat body sunscreen all over your face. You’ll want to find a separate one made for facial skin. The issue, of course, is that a lot of sunscreens can be very matte and feel dry. It’s hard to get them to absorb or they tend to leave a white cast. In the summer, this is less of a problem — but in the winter, we desperately need something more hydrating!

Get the Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost SPF 40 Sunscreen Face Oil for just $46 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This new sunscreen oil, now at Nordstrom, is a game-changer. Supergoop!’s original, Vitamin C version of Daily Dose is a huge hit, but it might not be quite right for some dry, damaged skin types. That’s why the brand came out with this barrier-boosting version, made to protect and replenish skin to the extreme.

With its SPF 40 protection, this oil claims to protect skin from UV rays and help reduce visible signs of pollution, blue light and infrared radiation, all while providing intense moisture and nourishment. It aims to deliver instant hydration along with long-lasting results to help prevent future damage!

This sunscreen oil contains powerhouse ingredients including ceramides to fortify the skin barrier, squalene to lock in moisture, hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, rice germ extract to soothe and filter out blue light and pollution and a pre and post biotic complex to promote a healthy skin microbiome. It’s seriously packed with goodies for your skin! Meanwhile, it’s vegan and remains free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones and fragrance.

You’ll want to apply Daily Dose 15 minutes before sun exposure, and remember to reapply every couple of hours, as you should with any and every sunscreen. All you need is two to three drops. This can even replace your daytime moisturizer — though feel free to use a water-based one first if you need extra hydration.

With plenty of cold, dry weather ahead of us, this new version of Daily Dose truly came at the perfect time. Grabbing it now!

