Blue Light Might Be Aging You — But This Serum/Sunscreen Hybrid May Help

Is blue light a pain in the neck, or what? More accurately, we suppose, it’s a pain in the eyes, causing fatigue and irritation. Blue light glasses can help with that. Sadly though, our blue light troubles don’t end there. It turns out, blue light might be doing some major damage to our skin too!

If you don’t currently wear sunscreen indoors, this is a reason to. On top of potential UV damage from the sun pouring in through the windows, blue light from your phone, computer, TV, tablet or any other screen might be worsening signs of aging and discoloration. We don’t want you to feel like the extra step is a hassle though. That’s why we’re recommending this two-in-one serum/suncreen from Supergoop!

Get the Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum for just $46 at Supergoop! Get a free Mattescreen mini with every purchase through Monday, January 28, 2021.

Dr. Shari Marchbein, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York University School of Medicine, spoke to Allure about the harmful effects blue light may potentially have on skin. She noted that it may contribute to “brown spots on the skin and hyperpigmentation such as melasma, and possibly to photoaging and the breakdown of collagen, which leads to wrinkles and skin laxity.” Starting to understand some of your mysterious skin troubles now?

We love this clean Supergoop! formula because it’s both a high-potency vitamin C serum and an SPF 40 sunscreen. That means you can apply it just as you normally would any other serum in your morning routine, sealing it in with a moisturizer before going about your day. It’s hydrating, oil-free and offers a “lit-from-within” finish, so you may totally love it under your makeup too!

When worn without SPF, vitamin C may burn off the skin, which is why combining these two must-haves is a brilliant idea. When properly used, they may result in brightened skin, faded dark spots and a more youthful radiance to your complexion. It’s meant for all skin types too — plus, it’s cruelty-free!

Reviewers are calling this “yet another superior product” from Supergoop!, noting how it soaks “effortlessly” into the skin. The before and after pictures are wild too! Even the bottle is adorable. Supergoop! also uses “the most environmentally-friendly packaging possible,” making your buying experience truly a feel-good moment. Now just imagine how good your skin is going to feel once you’ve been using this product for a little while!

