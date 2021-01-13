Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the right moisturizer for you can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack — a really, really big haystack. Even when you find one you think is decent, it usually doesn’t do enough. You still need other products to make up for what it lacks. We prefer a product that can not only save our skin, but also our time and the space in our medicine cabinet/on our vanity!

A multitasking moisturizer that actually gets it right? Rare. They’re out there though. You might even find one…right here! COVER FX, a celeb-loved makeup brand, just debuted its first ever skincare launch, introducing its new Custom Blending Moisturizer to the world. It was truly a stunning debut, but now is actually the best time to buy — it’s 20% off for a limited time!

Get the Custom Blending Moisturizer (originally $42) for just $34 with code TWENTY at COVER FX! Sale ends January 19, 2021.

You may know COVER FX for its famous primers, as even The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco wore one on her wedding day. This new moisturizer still acts as a primer, creating “a smooth, even canvas for makeup application,” but it may have some amazing long-term effects too. It’s infused with prebiotic and probiotic complexes to “balance your skin’s living protective layer,” acting as a powerful anti-aging tool with results that may build and build over time. Age-accelerating environmental stressors are about to seriously get what’s coming to them!

This unique moisturizer is “the answer to both your skincare and makeup prep needs.” You can wear it on its own, applying it after cleansing and before sunscreen in the mornings or just before bed at night, but its ultra-blendable formula can also be mixed with makeup for a seriously supple glow!

Get the Custom Blending Moisturizer (originally $42) for just $34 with code TWENTY at COVER FX! Sale ends January 19, 2021.

If you’re using this moisturizer on its own, you can apply it to your face with clean fingers. If you want to use it with liquid makeup, however, you might want to try a makeup brush, dotting each product on top and then blending. Maybe you’ll love it with your foundation for all-over hydration, or maybe you’ll love the extra dewiness it adds to a blush or bronzer!

This product is new to the beauty world, but one reviewer is already calling it their “prized possession,” loving how it “quite literally makes a smooth canvas on your face.” And how about the fact that it’s vegan, cruelty-free and free of fragrance, gluten, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and talc? Clean beauty has never looked so good — and it was already great in the first place, so that says a lot!

Get the Custom Blending Moisturizer (originally $42) for just $34 with code TWENTY at COVER FX! Sale ends January 19, 2021.

Looking for something else? Check out all other products available at COVER FX here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!