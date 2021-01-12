This Nourishing Concealer From Kosas May Visibly Brighten Your Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wear makeup to feel confident and put our best face forward. But the truth of the matter is that when we wipe off our mugs before bed, some of those imperfections that we strive to hide are still there. If you’ve ever felt like a pesky pimple was taunting you, you know the frustration that can come with certain skin concerns. The same goes for dark circles and under-eye puffiness — while we love that makeup helps disguise these issues, we wish they would just go away.

Well, we’re all in luck — because this concealer from Kosas does so much more than temporarily hide skin imperfections. It’s packed with tons of powerful ingredients that can actually make your skin look better over time. You honestly may find yourself using less and less of this product as time goes on, which is pretty much a dream come true!

How great would it be to not have to use makeup at all? Okay, that’s never going to happen — but the Revealer Concealer from Kosas can certainly aid you in paring down your routine. In a clinical trial, 100% of users said that this concealer made their bare skin look better after just four weeks of consistent use. That’s because this concealer is overflowing with tons of skin-nourishing ingredients that make this possible. The formula contains soothing antioxidants and hyaluronic acid that can plump up and hydrate your skin, which is especially beneficial for the under-eye area.

You can also use this concealer as a spot treatment for any blemishes that pop up, as it will calm down that type of inflammation. Shoppers are calling this product “concealer perfection,” which is certainly appropriate considering the thought and care that went into creating this unique formula! This is an ultra-creamy, medium-coverage concealer that you can build to create the look that you want. Plus, the fact that it can eventually make your skin look better without it is a major plus!

Best of all, this concealer is available in a slew of different shades so you can find your exact match. If you’re not sure which color to pick, Kosas has a simple quiz to help narrow it down. Even if you don’t know your exact skin undertones, the shade finder tool will help you understand what you should be looking for. This is an obsession-worthy product that we can’t wait to add to our daily routine!

