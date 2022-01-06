This Rosy, Glowy Eye Balm Has Nearly 4,000 Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our eyes tend to give us away. We can always swipe on some lipstick for instantly bold lips and some highlighter for a lifted, radiant complexion, but even with the help of concealer, it’s hard to cover up how tired our eyes can look after a bad night’s sleep. Sometimes even after a good night’s sleep!

Many concealers also have the issue of creasing and accentuating any fine lines and wrinkles — and they can’t do much for puffiness. We need to start at the source. We need to start with skincare. The best skincare can act as a form of makeup too, after all. This eye balm proves it!

This is an enhanced version of TULA’s original Glow & Get It balm, adding in rosewater and rosehip oil — known to be a plant-based retinol alternative. Plus, you get that pretty-pink sheen to melt into skin to brighten the eye area and leave a dewy glow behind. At the same time, this product claims to hydrate, cool, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and calm dark circles and puffiness. The goal is for your eye area to instantly look and feel more energized!

Along with the toning and nourishing rose ingredients, this eye balm uses other plant-powered key ingredients as well, such as aloe, apple and watermelon extracts and protective blueberry extract. It also adds in probiotic extracts to lock in moisture, smooth and soothe, hyaluronic acid to moisturize and caffeine to firm and tighten for quick results!

As for what this product doesn’t have? Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, fragrance and a ton of other no-nos. It’s nice and clean. It’s cruelty-free too!

This eye balm is nearing 4,000 reviews, with shoppers calling it a “staple” in their routines. They say their skin looks and feels “revived” when they use it, and that it’s “so refreshing,” especially in the mornings because of its cooling effect. Another reason this balm has so many fans is that it’s for all types of skin, including oily, combination, dry, balanced, blemish-prone, sensitive and mature!

Yet another reason to love this product is that it doesn’t have to be limited to just your eye area. It can also be used on your cheekbones, nose, Cupid’s bow or elsewhere for a highlighting effect — under or over makeup! And because it comes in a travel-friendly stick form, you can always bring it with you to reapply after a long day or during a suitcase-stuffed trip. You’ll be able to Rose Glow & Get It anywhere — any time!

