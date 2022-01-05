This Gentle Resurfacing Face Mask Takes Just 2 Minutes to Get the Job Done

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking time out of your busy schedule (and money out of your bank account) to get a professional facial done isn’t in the cards for many of Us at the moment. While not much can replace a personalized treatment from the experts at a spa or dermatologist’s office, there are products on the market that may yield similar results!

One of the most popular types of facials is a peel that can help clear up your skin and leave you with a completely transformed complexion. The problem with these resurfacing treatments is that they can also leave your skin feeling irritated or raw for the following days, and it’s safe to say we all want to avoid thta. If your skin is sensitive but in desperate need of a complete revamp, Versed may have a quick-acting face mask that could do the trick!

The Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask promises to deliver “pro-grade” results in just two minutes, which is one of the most fast-acting treatments we’ve come across in our skincare search. Before you even think about leaving it on for longer to achieve better results — don’t! You can leave it on for up to three minutes, but that’s the absolute maximum. Beyond that, you may risk damaging effects — which is exactly what you want to avoid.

So, how exactly does this mask work? This gel formula combines naturally-derived enzyme exfoliation, plus glycolic and lactic acids to gently get rid of dead skin cells that clog up the surface of the skin. On top of banishing the gunk that’s sitting on top of your skin and causing dullness, this mask may also help promote skin cell turnover for a brighter and smoother complexion — not to mention major anti-aging benefits!

The pineapple and papaya enzymes help with dead skin cell removal while also keeping your skin moisturized and nourished. You won’t be left feeling uncomfortable tightness that can’t be relieved. You can use this mask once a week during your nighttime routine after cleansing and toning. After applying the mask onto dry skin and setting your timer to two minutes, carefully wash it off with water and follow with your favorite moisturizer. Just make sure to skip your serums or retinol products for the night, and let this transformative mask work magic on its own!

