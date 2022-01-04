Master Your Eyeshadow Look in Seconds With This New Gel Formula From Kosas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our makeup routines tend to fall into one of two categories: The full glam aesthetic that can take up to an hour (or longer) to create, and our quick five-minute routine. The makeup beat that’s more time-intensive depends on the outfit we’re wearing and how dramatic we want to go. But when it comes to whipping up a natural everyday look on the fly, we have it down to a science.

We know exactly which low-key tinted moisturizer, blush, bronzer and eye products to reach for when we only have a few minutes to get ready. Our absolute go-tos don’t change that often, but we do have some wiggle room when we spot a new, buzzy product that looks worthy of being a part of the rotation. If you need to put together a stunning eyeshadow look in a pinch, this gel eyeshadow that Kosas just launched may have what it takes to get the job done. Every feature — from the formula to the packaging — was made for quick, easy and flawless application!

Get the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow for $15 each at Kosas!

This eyeshadow line actually just launched today, so you could be one of the first shoppers to give it a try! Interested? Let’s start out by discussing its gel formula, which seamlessly blends into the eye lid for a totally natural-looking vibe. All you have to do is swipe on the product right above the lash line, wait for approximately 10 seconds and then use your finger to tap the shadow up the lid towards your brow bone. Yes, it’s actually that easy!

Right now, this shadow line is available in 10 different neural shades that will all look great on every skin tone. They boast a shimmery, iridescent type of finish that works solo or layered together if you want to create a more customized look.

If that’s your goal, you can use one of the lighter colors as your base and then place a darker shade in the crease to add more dimension. Just wait until the first layer is all set before adding in your next color. You can even build your own eyeshadow trio to mix and match for your new everyday eye. You can even use these colors as a highlighter! The fact is you will receive so much versatility from this essential line of eyeshadows, and that’s why they’re likely to become a staple in your routine. Who couldn’t use a few extra minutes before heading out of the house?

