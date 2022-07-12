The Best Hangover Remedy Deals to Shop During Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: You can find deals on everything during Amazon Prime Day — especially on products you may not normally think to buy! For example, if you have a bustling social calendar packed with weddings and other gatherings, hangover prevention kits may be a worthy investment.

We’re inherently more outgoing this time of year, which occasionally may mean a frozen margarita (or two!) is consumed. But let’s face it, we’re not all 21 anymore — and a hangover aid is the best way to guarantee we can still take on our to-do list. With that in mind, we found a handful of treatments you can take to wake up to a more pleasant morning. Keep reading to check out our top picks!

These Prevention Pills

Shoppers say this supplement has always come to the rescue when a fun night out is on the calendar, especially if they’re on vacation!

Get the Over EZ Pre-Drink Supplement (originally $35) on sale for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Multivitamins

Shoppers call these vitamins and absolute “game-changer,” and say they’re a great value if you want to buy a more affordable hangover aid!

Get the Happy Hour Vitamins on sale for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Antioxidant Packs

If you want to feel flawless in the morning after a night out on the town, all you have to do is pop one of these capsules right before you order your cocktail — and you may be all set!

Get the PartySmart Antioxidants (originally $66) on sale for $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Nutrient-Rich Drink

After going out, you can drink one of these beverages before bed to help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to bounce back!

Get the PARTYAID Rehab Blend (originally $31) on sale for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Recovery Packets

These pills are designed to be taken five minutes before alcohol consumption so your body can metabolize and flush out toxins faster for a speedier post-drinking recovery! If you want, you can also take them after going out for equally impressive results.

Get the Sober Rush Alcohol Detox Enzyme Boosts on sale for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July tk, 2022, but are subject to change.

