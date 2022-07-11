11 of the Best COVID Protection Product Deals to Grab Before Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember how difficult it was to find face masks, hand sanitizers and other PPE and disinfecting products back in 2020? The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were extremely tough, and while vaccines and testing have majorly improved our circumstances over the past two years, we still need to be on guard!

If you’re traveling or are back at the office, especially, you’ll want to be careful you don’t get stranded somewhere due to a positive test — or accidentally expose tons of other people. Of course, we don’t want you to get sick either! That’s why we’re rounding up protection products to help you avoid and stop the spread of the coronavirus — all on Amazon, all with great deals!

These N95 Masks

While back in 2020, we would have asked you to save the N95s for frontline workers, they’re much easier to find now — and they offer better protection than cloth masks. Grab a 10-pack here!

Get the AccuMed BNX N95 Mask, 10-Pack (originally $22) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These KN95 Face Masks

Some people prefer KN95s to N95s, so if you’re one of them, check out this multicolor pack. With five layers of protection, this mask will be great when you’re coming into contact with larger groups of people, perhaps on a plane or train!

Get the HALIDODO 60-Pack KN95 Face Masks (originally $28) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Disposable Face Masks

We wanted to give you one more mask option, perhaps more for everyday life. These 3-ply disposable masks come in so many different packs with different patterns and color schemes!

Get the WeCareDisposable Face Mask, 50-Pack (originally $25) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Antigen Rapid Tests

One of the best ways to avoid spreading COVID? Making sure you either do or don’t have it! This is a number one bestselling kit, featuring two tests so you can check yourself over various days. We’ve seen this test selling for $20 or more elsewhere, so this is a great deal, especially with fast, free shipping on Prime!

Get the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests Per Pack for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hand Sanitizer

We obviously enjoy the French lavender scent of this hand sanitizer, but we made sure it had sufficient alcohol content before we added it to our list. It contains 62% ethanol, surpassing the CDC’s recommendation of 60%. It also contains ingredients to keep your hands feeling soft!

Get the EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, 6-Pack (originally $29) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Looking for a wipe for sanitizing instead of a spray (or both)? These fragrance-free Purell wipes contain 62% ethyl alcohol to disinfect hands on the go. This pack comes with 1,000 individually-wrapped wipes, so you’ll be set for a long, long time!

Get the Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes, 1,000 count (originally $59) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Soap Sheets

Another option for cleaning up your hands on the go is a dissolvable soap sheet. These are nice for carrying on when you’re traveling since they’re not liquids. Combine one sheet with water to create a nice lather, letting it dissolve as you wash!

Get the BAIKAFU Mini Portable Disposable Travel Paper Soap Sheets, 6 Cases (originally $12) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Multifunctional Touchless Tools

Don’t want to dirty up your hands opening a door, pushing an elevator button or using the ATM? These no-touch tools can be hooked onto a keychain so you can get around without having to pick up as many germs. They even have stylus tips for touch screens. You get three per purchase!

Get the No Touch Multifunctional Door Opener Tool, 3-Pack (originally $11) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Portable Air Purifier

While you can keep the air in your home purified, all bets are off once you leave the house. That’s why we’re obsessed with the idea of a portable, personal purifier. This one has HEPA filtration and weighs under one pound, so it’s perfect for traveling!

Get the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Airplane Tray Table Cover and Organizer

Here’s something you may not have considered: Instead of simply wiping down your tray table on a plane, slip this cover over it to give yourself a clean surface for eating and working. Four organizational pockets will also hang down below so you don’t have to carry all of your belongings in your lap!

Get the Airplane Pockets Tray Table Cover and Seat Back Organizer (originally $20) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mask Chain

The problem with wearing a mask is that when you take it off, you might not know where to put it — and you don’t want to touch it in order to fold it up. A mask chain isn’t only cute but so convenient for situations like this, since it lets you wear your mask as a necklace when need be. You can also use it for your glasses!

Get the CRIMMY Eyeglass/Mask Chain Necklace (originally $13) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

