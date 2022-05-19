Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’ve reached a higher level of certainty in the past couple of years, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. We’ve gained more confidence due to vaccines and other medical advancements, but it’s still important to stay on alert, especially if you’re not feeling well or think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Luckily, at-home rapid tests are becoming more and more accessible as the months go on. We’ve even been able to grab a handful for free. But each test lasts just one use, and you may be looking for more, especially if you’re traveling, or if you work a job that requires a lot of in-person interaction. Luckily, Amazon has a trusty rapid test not only available right now, but on sale with mega-fast shipping!

Get the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (2-Pack) (originally $18) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

These tests are intended for the “qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2” — AKA they’re COVID-19 rapid tests. You may have seen or even used these bestselling, FDA-authorized tests before, so you know they’re a reliable purchase. Each test takes just 15 minutes to complete and you can do it by yourself at home without any help. No need to send samples anywhere either. You can read the results yourself!

This test is just four steps. Instructions are included, and there’s a helpful instruction video on the Amazon page as well. You just swab your nose (no need to go too deep!), stir the sample into the included solution, add three drops to the test card and wait 15 minutes for your results.

Get the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (2-Pack) (originally $18) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Remember, rapid tests for COVID-19 are not always accurate, especially when the virus can take a couple of days to show up in your system. If you test negative, you may want to test again another day or visit a clinic for another test, especially if you don’t feel well or think you were exposed. If your test does, however, turn up positive, then COVID-19 has been found in your system. Just look for a line under the “T” on your test card after time it up. Remember that even super faint lines count!

This test is recommended for people ages 15 and up. You may also use one to test children ages 2-14, but an adult is required to perform the test/sample collection. Order today and you could have yours as soon as tomorrow!

Get the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (2-Pack) (originally $18) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from iHealth here and find more clinical diagnostic test kits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!