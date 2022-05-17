Meghan Markle Once Called This Scrub the Trick to a ‘Homegrown Glow’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, to have skin even one percent as beautiful as Meghan Markle’s. The philanthropist is always glowing, her complexion crystal clear and velvety smooth. If we ever need skinspiration, we just picture her radiant complexion — especially on her wedding day. But what products does she actually use?

Markle has gushed about many beauty products she’s loved over the years, even back during her days as an actress on Suits. We still look through her old musings when we’re lost on what to add to our shopping cart, knowing her picks are truly timeless. This exfoliating facial scrub, for example, is still a huge fan-favorite in all of skincare!

Get the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Markle once wrote on her former blog, The Tig (archived here), about her favorite facialists around the world. “Being in layers of makeup on set for work,” she wrote, “there’s nothing I relish more than off days with a freshly scrubbed face.” And she found just that with Kate Somerville.

“This spot is a hometown classic for good reason, with aestheticians who are as skilled as they are friendly,” she wrote about the brand’s Los Angeles-based clinic. Luckily, she also gave readers a tip for if a trip to the California location isn’t feasible, noting that “if you can’t make it in, a bottle of ExfoliKate will do the trick for that homegrown glow.”

Get the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Markle was referencing is a dual-action exfoliator created to smooth and polish skin. It contains lactic acid and salicylic acid, covering both AHAs and BHAs, as well as papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes so it’s not too drying. It’s also made with skin soothers like aloe vera and honey. The results? You may find it helps “significantly improve” the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth out skin texture, diminish the appearance of pores and brighten dull skin!

It’s suggested that you use this scrub, which is available in three sizes, once or twice a week, massaging a thin layer around in a circular motion on your face and leaving on for about two minutes before rinsing. We know it’s on the pricier side, but with how little you have to use it, it lasts a long time! Plus, there’s no replacing that Markle-approved “homegrown glow”!

Get the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Kate Somerville here and check out other Premium Beauty brands available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!