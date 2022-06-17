9 of the Best Beauty Deals to Nab Before Prime Day 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s happening! Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Day 2022: July 12 and 13. It’s so soon, and yet it’s such a long time to wait! Good thing the deals have already begun.

If you want to stock up on top-tier beauty on sale, there are already some amazing markdowns waiting for you on Amazon. Shop our current nine favorites below!

This Contouring Tool

Puffy, disgruntled skin? Tight jaw? This gorgeous little facial roller could help smooth things out and seriously relax you at the same time!

Get the Plum Beauty Contouring Facial Roller (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Futuristic Masking Device

The UFO 2 does it all. It can warm up the skin, cool it off and use T-Sonic pulsations to boost the absorption of the attached mask. It’s like a full facial in just two minutes!

Get the FOREO UFO 2 (originally $299) for just $279 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Facial Spray

It doesn’t get much more iconic than the Mario Badescu facial sprays. This one contains aloe, cucumber and green tea for a seriously soothed complexion!

Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea (originally $12) for just $7 at Amazon!

This Curling Iron Set

If you want to have a good hair day every day, T3 is a must in your styling routine. This curling iron comes with interchangeable barrels for perfect curls and waves — always!

Get the T3 Interchangeable Curling Iron and Styling Barrels (originally $120) for just $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This CC Cream

This full-coverage CC cream has a gigantic fan base on Amazon, and you can count Us in as part of the group. It has SPF 50 protection too!

Get the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream (originally $42) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lengthening Mascara

This mascara is absolutely legendary. We know it’s a favorite of Jennifer Aniston‘s facialist, and now it’s time for it to become a go-to in your beauty routine too!

Get the ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara (originally $28) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Aging Eye Cream

This five-in-one eye cream claims to address discoloration, density loss, dryness, dull tone and wrinkles around the eye area for a youthful appearance!

Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Eye Cream (originally $30) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mineral Sunscreen

Sensitive skin? A mineral sunscreen is the way to go. This newer TruSkin release has nourishing ingredients too, including vitamin C and vegan marine collagen!

Get the TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon when you apply the coupon beneath the price! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lip Balm

Lip balm is a year-round essential, so level up with Bioderma. This pick is extra hydrating and soothing, featuring shea butter, vitamin E and laminaria extract!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick (originally $9) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

