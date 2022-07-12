Stock Up on Leggings During Amazon Prime Day With These Major Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and we couldn’t be more excited! While it’s a great time to take advantage and save on big ticket items like electronics and designer goods, this sale is also ideal for stocking up on basics — like leggings.

There are plenty of deals to shop now, so we picked out some of our favorite leggings — ranging from simpler styles to pairs you can wear to the office. Scroll on to check them out!

These Basic Leggings

These leggings are no-frills. In fact, they’re the definition of a basic that’s necessary to have on hand. They’re fantastic for everyday wear when you want to feel totally at ease!

Get the Jockey Women’s Cotton Stretch Basic 7/8 Legging (originally $20) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Spandex Leggings

Shoppers adore the soft feel of these leggings, and add that their stretch makes them a breeze to move around in.

Get the Danskin Women’s Double Brushed 7/8 Legging (originally $27) on sale for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cotton Leggings

Shoppers say these are leggings you can live in — they even purchased multiple colorways to always have a clean pair on deck!

Get the Energy Zone Women’s Cotton Stretch 7/8 Legging (originally $18) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stirrup Leggings

These leggings have stirrups on the bottom that go underneath the heel so they stay in place, and also provide extra warmth. A dream for winter!

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Ponte Stirrup Legging (originally $29) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Professional-Looking Leggings

If you want a pair of leggings you can wear to work, these are the ones! The material and the way they’re stitched makes them look like fitted pants as opposed to leggings.

Get the Jag Jeans Women’s Ricki Pull on Double Knit Ponte Legging (originally $79) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Simple Leggings

These leggings are made for lounging, running errands or working out! They have deep pockets on the sides so you can stay hands-free and have a secure place to keep your phone, credit card and keys. We also love that they come in fun bright colors instead of just standard black!

Get the Juicy Couture Women’s Essential Legging (originally $27) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stretchy Jeggings

Denim is already comfortable, but if want an even comfier pair of jeans, these jeggings are the move! They’re ultra-stretchy and look just like a pair of regular skinnies — but feel like you’re wearing a comfy pair of leggings.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Shaping Leggings (originally $60) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

