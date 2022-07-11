Best Buy’s Black Friday in July: Shop Our 13 Top Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is obviously the biggest shopping holiday of the year — but it’s not until late November! The wait can be hard to bear. So…what if we don’t wait? Why would we? Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event is happening right now!

Yes! Best Buy is throwing a limited-time savings bash, Black Friday in July, offering mega-deals on top tech, including computers, smartwatches, video games and accessories, appliances and so much more. This Black Friday event ends Wednesday, July 13, so shop fast!

1. Our Computer Pick: It’s a laptop — no it’s a tablet! Actually, it’s both! This touchscreen Lenovo Chromebook Duet comes with a keyboard and can be propped up to use as a computer, or you can detach the keyboard to use it as a tablet. With over 2,200 amazing reviews, we know this is a deal a lot of people are going to want to see. Originally $299, it’s just $149 in this sale!

2. Our TV Pick: A brand new Insignia LED HD TV for under $100? Are you serious? This TV has great ratings too, and it’s not tiny either. It’s 32 inches! Originally $170, it’s just $99.99 in this sale!

3. Our Smartwatch Pick: We’re not missing out on a chance to grab an Apple Watch Series 7 while it’s $70 off. This smartwatch can do it all: measure your blood oxygen, play your favorite music and, of course, tell time (plus so much more). Originally $399, it’s just $329 in this sale!

4. Our Video Game Accessory Pick: The Legend of Zelda is one of the biggest video game franchises ever, so it’s no surprise to see this Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch has accrued over 5,000 reviews. You can even use it to prop up your Switch for when you want to use it like a mini TV screen. Originally $20, it’s just $15 in this sale!

5. Our Kitchen Appliance Pick: It’s sleek, it has a digital display and it can cook two different foods in two different ways — at the same time! This Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is a must for cutting down on cooking time. Originally $150, it’s just $50 during this sale!

6. Our Printer Pick: Having a printer at home is going to make your life so much more convenient. This Canon PIXMA printer is fairly compact too, so it won’t take up too much room on your desk. Originally $160, it’s just $99.99 in this sale!

7. Our Health & Fitness Pick: Soothe those sore muscles — whether they’re from working out or working at your desk all day — with this Theragun Elite massager by Therabody. This percussive device is going to feel like heaven on aches and knots. Originally $400, it’s just $299.99 in this sale!

8. Our Air Purifier Pick: Allergic to pet dander? Pollen? Dust? Life? Simply want to breathe cleaner, fresher air? This Shark Air Purifier 4 is a popular pick thanks to its HEPA filtration and advanced odor protection. Originally $350, it’s just $199.99 in this sale!

9. Our Robot Vacuum Pick: Make chores so much easier for yourself by letting this Shark EZ Robot Vacuum take over. It even has a self-empty base so you can leave it be for weeks at a time. It claims to hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris! Originally $550, it’s just $299.99 in this sale!

10. Our Camera Pick: Make memories to last a lifetime — and capture them in physical film with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle. The blue color? Adorable. The fact that it comes with instant film, photo holders, design accessories and an idea booklet? Incredible! Originally $100, this bundle is just $80 in this sale!

11. Our Grill Pick: Add burgers and hot dogs to the shopping list, because this compact Weber Spirit II gas grill is opening your BBQ game up to new possibilities! You can save even more space by folding down the table, and you can wheel it around to find the best spot for it. Originally $459, it’s just $399 in this sale!

12. Our Headphones Pick: Upgrade your listening experience with these sleek Beats by Dr. Dre headphones! The best part? Your purchase comes with six months of Apple Music at no extra cost. Originally $200, these headphones are just $150 in this sale!

13. Our Home Security Pick: Keep yourself, your family and your belongings safe with this Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle. It comes with three wire-free cameras — with night vision — plus mounts, rechargeable batteries and a charging station. Originally $600 (and valued at $800), this set is just $399.99 in this sale!

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of the sale at Best Buy and shop before it’s over!

Want to shop more product recommendations? See more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!