15 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals That Rival Black Friday Prices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or it’s at least equal to the holidays! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just that amazing. We’re surprised there aren’t any jolly songs about it on the radio yet, but we’ll have to check back on that as the years go by.

The main point is, the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and the deals are simply astonishing. The beauty exclusives, especially, are hard to resist. Top brands, incredible sets, beauty, skincare, hair — we’re just obsessed! Check out 15 of our favorite beauty deals in the sale below that even rival Black Friday prices!

Skincare

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Act fast to save $115 on what shoppers are calling a “luxurious set” and a soothing “must-have” for stressed skin. This BeautyBio exclusive duo features a cryo sculpting roller and a ceramide cream for a glowing, youthful complexion. Valued at $214, it’s just $99 in the sale!

2. We Also Love: We wouldn’t be shocked if this five-piece La Mer Radiant Hydration Set sold out very quickly. Your skin is going to adore you for buying this! Valued at $155, it’s just $95 in the sale!

3. We Can’t Forget: Stock up on this award-winning moisturizing that feels like an absolute miracle. Yes, this Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set gets you one jar plus two refills while saving you over $80. Valued at $280, it’s just $196 in the sale!

4. The Fan-Favorites: Separately, they’re skincare stunners. Together, the Good Genes treatment and C.E.O. serum make for an unstoppable force in this Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set. Valued at $175, it’s just $114 in the sale!

5. For Home and for Travel: This Augustinus Bader set features a full size and a travel size of The Cream, a majorly rejuvenating moisturizer beloved by A-listers. Valued at $369, it’s just $221 in the sale!

Makeup

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Sparse, damaged brows? Let the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Conditioner Duo help bring them back to life. Valued at $220, it’s just $110 in the sale!

7. We Also Love: The most iconic blush in the world now comes in an exclusive pack of two! Grab the NARS Orgasm Blush Duo, originally valued at $64, for just $40 in the sale!

8. We Can’t Forget: Luscious lips, here we come! This Dior Addict Lip Set features a lip balm, lip serum and a mini plumping gloss. It’s valued at $84, but it’s just $58 in the sale!

9. Universal Beauty: We’d recommend this Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit to anyone, as this mega-popular shade looks good on everyone! This kit comes with two lipsticks and a lip pencil. Valued at $92, it’s just $59 in the sale!

10. Long, Long Lashes: Whether you use them separately or even layer them together, the Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara and the Radical Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in this Yves Saint Laurent Eye Essentials Mascara Set will add some major glam to your beauty routine. Valued at $58, it’s just $39 in the sale!

Hair

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Upgrading your hair dryer can make a huge difference in your hair health — and it can seriously speed up your dry time. Our pick is the sleek T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer. Originally $200, it’s just $134 in the sale!

12. We Also Love: If your hair’s in need of some serious moisture, this Moroccanoil Treatment Set is a must-buy. It features two sizes of the famous argan oil-infused treatment, plus a hydrating mask. Valued at $72, it’s just $48 in the sale!

13. We Can’t Forget: Been waiting to buy (or upgrade) a dryer brush? Grab this drybar Blowout Essentials Set to get one along with a dry shampoo, a protectant mist, a finishing spray and a detangler. Valued at $225, it’s just $155 in the sale!

14. Smart Styling: Straighten, wave or curl your hair with this ghd 1-Inch Styler. It’s the future of hair — this tool can recognize the thickness of your hair and the speed at which you’re styling! It has a $279 value but is just $187 in the sale!

15. Mask Must-Haves: This Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit features three hair masks to “strengthen, nourish and protect your scalp and strands.” As a bonus, they smell amazing. Valued at $49, this kit is just $29 in the sale!

Looking for more? Shop all beauty deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Want to shop more product recommendations? See more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!