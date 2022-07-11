Build Your Own Leggings for Up to 51% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are a surefire staple that we all likely own, but even though they’re simple, there are still different styles on the market. Preferences for many shoppers come down to the length and waistline, and best of all, you can customize a pair from Core 10 on Amazon right now.

Prime Day hasn’t officially started yet, but you can get the ball rolling right now by scoring a great deal on these leggings. They’re currently up to 51% off, with pairs starting at $11 — which is an incredible deal. If you want to know more about these leggings and how you can build your perfect pair, we have all the details you need below!

Get the Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant Full-Length Legging starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.



For starters, you have the option to go with black leggings or a dark grey pair. From there, you can choose the length of the pant and the style of the waist. If high-waisted leggings aren’t your thing, you can go for the medium-waist style — or opt for the more typical high-waist pick. That said, our favorite might be the cross-waist option! This version of the leggings basically layers two pieces of fabric to create a scalloped silhouette that’s incredibly flattering. It draws in the waist to give you a sleeker appearance that’s ideal if you can to wear your leggings with a crop top — or even a basic sports bra!

The deal on these leggings is seriously unheard of! We’re sure they’re going to start selling fast, so if you don’t want your size to run out of stock, jump on this sale stat! Certain options are already unavailable in a few sizes, which tells you just how popular these leggings are. What a treat to snag a deal this sweet before Prime Day even begins!

