13 Amazing Home Deals to Grab Before Prime Day Even Begins — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re counting down the days! Prime Day 2022 is coming up soon, falling on July 12 and 13 this year. We’ve been building up our Amazon wish list for a while now, but don’t think we’re waiting until day of to nab some deals. There’s no need! While plenty of new deals will undoubtedly drop on the shopping holiday, we can nab some major, major markdowns right now!

Today, we’re focused on home goods. Decor, appliances, candles — all of it. Check out 13 of the very best pre-Prime Day deals we could find below and start saving now!

1. This Futuristic Air Purifier

We firmly believe that everyone needs an air purifier in their home — especially if you deal with allergies! This smart one is small enough to be stored on a desk or nightstand, but it’s super powerful — and super quiet! Compatible with Homekit, Alexa, Google Assistant and the smartmi link app!

Get the smartmi Air Purifier P1 (originally $180) for just $153 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

2. This Soothing Candle

If you love the smell of OUAI hair products, fill your home with the same scents! This North Bondi candle is a personal favorite of ours; you know we really love it because it’s the one we light to impress guests. The heavy vessel looks and feels so fancy too!

Get the OUAI North Bondi Candle (originally $44) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

3. This Smart Speaker

It’s a speaker, it’s a clock, it can control your smart devices and call friends or family — it can do just about anything! The Echo Dot’s orb shape is totally cute too!

Get the Echo Dot, 4th Gen (originally $60) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

4. This Set of Throw Pillow Covers

These pretty pillow covers boast a mix of cotton, wool and faux-fur for cozy-chic vibes on your couch or bed. Just swapping out your pillow covers can majorly refresh a room!

Get the MADIZZ Set of 2 Soft Plush Throw Pillow Covers (originally $22) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

5. This Clothing Steamer

There are two phases in our lives. The phase before we bought a handheld steamer from Amazon, and the phase after we bought a handheld steamer from Amazon. This bestseller is that life-changing. Goodbye, irons!

Get the Hilife Steamer (originally $39) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

6. This Smudging Kit

Whether you’re moving into a new home or feel like you need to majorly cleanse the energy of your space, this smudging kit could help banish any negative vibes!

Get the Blue River Sage Home Cleansing & Smudging Kit (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

7. This Seat Cushion

Whether your home office or dining chair needs a boost, you bring it in the car or you want to bring it to work, this no-pressure cushion could help make your everyday life exceptionally more comfortable!

Get the Purple Simply Seat Cushion (originally $69) for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

8. This 5-in-1 Air Fryer

It’s time to buy an air fryer — we know you’ve been debating it for a long time! Or maybe you need an upgrade? Either way, this fan-favorite is our pick. It has so many different presets and cooking styles, and the accessories are included. Plus, check out that sale price!

Get the Chefman 5-in-1Digital Air Fryer+ (originally $140) for just $92 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

9. This Massage Gun

Just about everyone we know dreams of owning a massage gun. But don’t spend hundreds of dollars on one if you don’t have to! This one has tons and tons of rave reviews, has numerous levels of intensity and comes with eight massage heads. And it’s now under $100!

Get the LifePro Compact Percussion Massage Gun (originally $180) for just $99.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

10. This French Press

We all love a Starbucks or Dunkin’ run in the morning, but having a reliable way to make coffee at home is super important too. This French press will come in handy — and look great in your kitchen!

Get the Sivaphe 12 oz French Press Coffee/Tea Maker (originally $30) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

11. This Pillow Spray

Have trouble relaxing and falling asleep at night? A light coat of this all-natural lavender spray on your bed linens could help seriously calm your mind!

Get the This Works Sleep Plus+ Pillow Spray (originally $46) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

12. This Water Filter Pitcher

Whether your tap water is iffy or simply tastes icky, it’s always a great idea to have some kind of water purifier in your home. This pitcher is modern and sleek, and each filter may last up to four times longer than those from other brands!

Get the Nakii Water Filter Pitcher (originally $39) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

13. This Stone Bath Mat

Sick of sopping wet bath mats? Time to change it up! Switching to a stone bath mat was a huge game-changer for Us, and now we’re never going back. The water absorbs almost instantly, and it never smells!

Get the WOLMAZEN Stone Bath Mat (originally $70) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

