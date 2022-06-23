13 Early Prime Day Weight Loss Deals to Nab Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon has officially announced Prime Day for 2022, which means it’s time to mark your calendar and check back with Us for game-changing deals on July 12 and 13. Prime Day can be stressful though! That’s a lot of different stuff to grab in just two days.

Luckily, if you’re on a weight loss journey, there’s no need to let the weeks pass before you can get started with the proper equipment and products. There are some amazing pre-Prime Day weight loss deals waiting for you right now — from scales to supplements to games. Check out our 13 picks below!

This Portable Home Gym

Don’t want to pay for a gym membership — but don’t want to dedicate an entire room in your home to workout equipment? This portable home gym is a must! With the platform and multiple attachments you can perform practically countless exercises!

Get the Gymwell Portable Home Gym (originally $90) for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Craving-Crushing Supplement

We know diet and exercise are the keys to weight loss, but adding a supplement to your day could be just the boost you’ve been waiting for. These capsules claim to support your metabolism and help combat cravings so you don’t snack when you shouldn’t!

Get the OLLY Combat Cravings Capsules (originally $20) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dancing Game

If regular workouts bore you and kill your motivation, try a game that just happens to also be a workout instead! Just Dance is a whole lot of fun — but it will also leave you sweating. Try wearing ankle and wrist weights to really turn up the heat!

Get Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch (originally $50) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smart Scale

This scale has an unbelievable amount of reviews. That’s because it’s smart — connect it with your fitness apps to help monitor your progress, and keep track of 13 essential body measurements, including weight and body fat percentage!

Get the RENPHO Body Fat Smart Scale (originally $35) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tracker Watch

Fitbits are definitely one of the top products we’ve used that have kept Us accountable when wanting to hit exercise and step goals throughout the day. Even better is when you connect them to a nutrition app or your scale, like the one above!

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 (originally $100) for just $77 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Juice Cleanse

If you want to try a juice cleanse but don’t want to stuff your fridge with 21+ bottles (and have to carry them inside), then this is the perfect alternative. Jumpstart your journey with these juice cleanse packets. Just add water!

Get the Cleanse On the Go 3 Day Juice Cleanse (originally $90) for just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fitness Journal

As you can see on this list, weight loss equipment can be so much more than just dumbbells. Sometimes, keeping track of your wellness journey in a journal can actually be a huge help and motivation. Plan, record, track and learn to build out a daily routine perfect for you!

Get the NewMe Fitness Journal (originally $16) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Detox Tea

Looking to lose weight — while also decreasing bloating, indigestion and low energy? Just a few sips of tea could be the extra oomph you need! With over 1.7 million customers, FitTea’s organic detox tea has proven to be a top-tier pick!

Get the FitTea 14 Day Detox (originally $25) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Keto-Friendly Lemonade

Summer is always filled with sugary lemonades, iced teas and cocktails, so give yourself a delicious yet healthier option with this electrolyte drink mix. Stay hydrated, boost energy and say no to sugar and carbs. Also available in other flavors!

Get the KEPPI Keto Electrolyte Raspberry Lemonade Powder (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Modern Dumbbell Set

We’re obviously obsessed with anything from Bala, so we were thrilled to see these chic (yes, chic!) Bala Bars on sale. Unlike regular dumbbells, they’re designed to have an even weight distribution, and they have a super ergonomic design to fit any size hand. They’re wrapped in soft, skin-friendly silicone too!

Get the Bala Bars, Set of 2 (originally $55) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 2-in-1 Treadmill

We’ve been seeing under-desk treadmills going viral on TikTok lately, since they let you burn calories as you work. Want to run for a more intensive workout before or after work hours? Just raise the handrail back up!

Get the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill (originally $500) for just $336 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Card Game

A card game? Being a workout? In this case, yes! This HIIT game is all you need to create a unique workout — and have fun doing it. You can easily play by yourself, but friends or family can totally join in too!

Get the Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game (originally $40) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Under-Desk Bike

Whether you’re working or sitting on the couch watching TV, you can pedal away on this mini “bike” to tone muscles and get your blood pumping. There’s even an adjustable resistance knob so you can customize your intensity!

Get the Vaunn Medical Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser (originally $55) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

