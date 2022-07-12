Prime Day: 38 Household, Fashion and Beauty Necessities Everyone Could Use

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Prime Day, baby! While we definitely love a splurge on some fancy jewelry or top tech, we have to remember that this is a great time to grab some of the bare necessities too — items we use at home everyday, fashion pieces and accessories that always come in handy, personal care picks and more!
We’ve broken down these everyday essentials into categories below, highlighting our favorite deals of Prime Day 2022. Shop now to save big. Remember, Prime day is July 12 and 13 only!
Household Necessities
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2: 14% off!
- Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set: 20% off!
- Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers, Black/Silver: 39% off!
- Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan: 15% off!
- AmazerBath Clear Shower Curtain Liner: 46% off!
- Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad: 17% off!
- KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, Black: 48% off!
- Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack: 33% off!
- DOKEHOM 90L Large Laundry Basket: 33% off!
- EasyLunchboxes® – Bento Snack Boxes: 20% off!
- BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: 50% off!
- Energizer AA Batteries, 24 count: 14% off!
- Nuluphu Dog or Cat Automatic Feeder: 20% off!
- DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays, 4-Pack: 13% off!
- Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit: 20% off!
- Tumaber 3 Pack Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger Cable: 23% off!
- GLAD Protection Series Garbage Bags, 110 count: 24% off!
- Qute Home 4-Piece Bath Towels Set: 38% off!
Fashion Necessities
- Calvin Klein Women’s Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra: Up to 30% off!
- Fruit of the Loom Women’s Tag Free Cotton Bikini Panties: 41% off!
- PUMA 8-Pack Low Cut Socks: 22% off!
- Le Specs Women’s No Biggie Blue Light Glasses: 20% off!
- MEROKEETY Lounge Set: 20% off!
- FURTALK Knit Beanie Hat: 57% off!
- Roulens RFID-Blocking Wallet: 20% off!
- LuckyMore Pajama Set: 20% off!
Beauty and Personal Care Necessities
- Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash, 3 count: 20% off!
- Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gels, 290 count: 10% off!
- SC Johnson Q-tips: 12% off!
- OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo + Conditioner: 29% off!
- Goody Ouchless Hair Ties, 70 count: 32% off!
- Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper, 6 Family Mega Rolls: 35% off!
- hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit: 55% off!
- Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste: 17% off!
- Cetaphil Face Wash, 2-Pack: 26% off!
- SHASH Nylon Boar Bristle Hair Brush: 20% off!
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, SPF 70: 25% off!
- Conair 1875 Watt Double Ceramic Hair Dryer: 43% off!
Looking for more product recommendations? Check out some of our other faves below:
- The Best CC Creams to Give You a Flawless Complexion — Starting at $12
- The Best Detangling Brushes for Curly Hair — Starting at Just $7
- The Best Self Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!