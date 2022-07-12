Prime Day 2022: Our Master List of the Best Mega-Deals on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! Prime Day 2022! Considering just how many products are on sale for the occasion, we are definitely relieved that Prime Day actually spans across two days — but, to be honest, we still fear we could miss out on some of the top mega-deals. The sheer amount of markdowns to look through can be overwhelming!

We’re determined to leave Prime Day with no regrets this year — and we want the same for you. You can find deals of all types all over our Shop With Us page, but this is the place to be for the master list of home, pet, sports, beauty and personal care deals. Shop our top Prime Day picks below (before they sell out)!

Top Prime Day Sellers (So Far!)

Top Home:

Top Beauty & Health:

Top Outdoor & Tech:

Top Fashion:

Top Fashion Under $20

Patio Furniture

Save up to 70% off on Ashley patio furniture

Decor

Save up to 79% on Area Rugs from nuLOOM, Loloi and more

Mattresses and Beds

Furniture

Fashion Deals to 50% Off:

Floor Care

Air Purifiers

Home Goods and Crafts

Save up to 35% on Singer sewing machines and irons

Save up to 73% on Cricut Vinyl and Accessories

Popular Kitchen Electronics

Blenders

Save up to 45% on Vitamix Blenders

Save up to 30% on Ninja Blenders

Save up to 15% on Hamilton Beach Blenders

Coffee Machines

Cookware

Popular Kitchen Gadgets

Ice Makers

Save up to 26% on GE Profile Opal Ice Maker

Power Tools

Pet Deals

Sports and Outdoor

Beauty and Personal Care

WaterPik: Select Items 40% OFF

Braun: Select Items 15-40% OFF

Burt’s Bees: Select Items 20-25% OFF

Conair: Select Items 30-50% OFF

NYX: Select Items 30-50% OFF

Vichy: Select Items 30% OFF

La Roche-Posay: Select Items 30% OFF

Redken: Select Items 30% OFF

Pureology: Select Items 30% OFF

Dermablend: Select Items 30% OFF

Azzaro: Select Items 30-50% OFF

Neogen: Select Items up to 50% OFF

Premium Beauty

Premium Beauty Tools and Devices

FOREO: Select Products 20-50% OFF

PMD: Select Products 40% OFF

Drybar: Select Products 30% OFF

NuFACE: Select Items 30% OFF

Olaplex: July 12 Only

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Looking for more product recommendations? Check out some of our other faves below: