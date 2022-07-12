Top 5

Prime Day 2022: Our Master List of the Best Mega-Deals on Amazon

It’s here! Prime Day 2022! Considering just how many products are on sale for the occasion, we are definitely relieved that Prime Day actually spans across two days — but, to be honest, we still fear we could miss out on some of the top mega-deals. The sheer amount of markdowns to look through can be overwhelming!

We’re determined to leave Prime Day with no regrets this year — and we want the same for you. You can find deals of all types all over our Shop With Us page, but this is the place to be for the master list of home, pet, sports, beauty and personal care deals. Shop our top Prime Day picks below (before they sell out)!

Top Prime Day Sellers (So Far!)

Top Home:

Top Beauty & Health:

Top Outdoor & Tech:

Top Fashion:

Top Fashion Under $20

Patio Furniture

Decor

Mattresses and Beds

Furniture

Fashion Deals to 50% Off:

Floor Care

Air Purifiers

Home Goods and Crafts

Popular Kitchen Electronics

Blenders

Coffee Machines

Cookware

Popular Kitchen Gadgets

Ice Makers

Power Tools

Pet Deals

Sports and Outdoor

Beauty and Personal Care

Premium Beauty

Premium Beauty Tools and Devices

  • FOREO: Select Products 20-50% OFF
  • PMD: Select Products 40% OFF
  • Drybar: Select Products 30% OFF
  • NuFACE: Select Items 30% OFF

Olaplex: July 12 Only

Prime Day: Scoop Up the Foot Massager Kris Jenner Gifted to Her Daughters

