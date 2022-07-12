Prime Day 2022: Our Master List of the Best Mega-Deals on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s here! Prime Day 2022! Considering just how many products are on sale for the occasion, we are definitely relieved that Prime Day actually spans across two days — but, to be honest, we still fear we could miss out on some of the top mega-deals. The sheer amount of markdowns to look through can be overwhelming!
We’re determined to leave Prime Day with no regrets this year — and we want the same for you. You can find deals of all types all over our Shop With Us page, but this is the place to be for the master list of home, pet, sports, beauty and personal care deals. Shop our top Prime Day picks below (before they sell out)!
Top Prime Day Sellers (So Far!)
Top Home:
- Save up to 50% on Comfort Spaces Sheets and Comforter Set
- Save 41% on this Zara-Style Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug
- Save $100 on the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop
- Save 52% on Shark NV352 Navigator Upright Vacuum
- Save 40% ($200!) on the iRobot Braava Jet Wi-Fi Robot Mop
- Save 30% on the LEVOIT Air Purifier
Top Beauty & Health:
- Save up to 50% on select Sunday Riley Skincare Products
- Save 15% on the REVLON One-Step Volumizer
- Save 20% on St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
- Save 43% on Crest 3D Whitestrips
- Save 50% ($100!) on 23andMe
- Save 30% on this Eyebrow Serum that “saved Olivia Wilde’s eyebrows”
- Save 20% on the No.1 Best Seller Mighty Pimple Patch
Top Outdoor & Tech:
- Save 60% ($300!) on this LL Indoor Exercise Bike
- Save up to 43% on Beats headphones and more
- Save 50% on Fire TV Stick 4K << Lowest price ever!
- Save $100 on the New 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro
- Save 55% ($888!) on Addmotor 20″ 750W Cruiser Electric Bike for Adults. All E-Bike deals here!
Top Fashion:
- Save 36% on Chunky Cloud Yeezy Slide Look-a-Like Sandals
- Save 30% on Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
- Save 30% on Meghan Markle’s famous Le Spec Sunglasses
- Save 30% on CUPSHE No.1 Best Selling One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit
- Save 53% on Wirarpa Soft Full Briefs Panties Set
- Save 30% on Amazon’s The Drop Influencer-Designed Apparel
- Save 30% on the Happy Sailed Leopard Contrast Denim Jacket << ends in 4 hours!
- Save 54% on CUPSHE Women Floral Shirt Dress Cover Up
Top Fashion Under $20
- Save 50% on Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Ribbed Knit Dress
- Save 36% on Amazon Essentials Women’s Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress
- Save 40% on FARYSAYS Summer Crewneck Tank Tops
Patio Furniture
- Save up to 70% off on Ashley patio furniture
Decor
Mattresses and Beds
- Save up to 32% on Casper Mattresses and more
- Save up to 40% on Tuft & Needle Mattresses
- Save up to 67% on Zinus Products
Furniture
- Save up to 72% on Ameriwood Home, DHP and more
- Save up to 32% on Amazon Basics Furniture
- Save up to 80% on Flash Furniture Home Office, Living Room and more
- Save up to 60% on Living Room and Dining Room furniture from Christopher Knight
Fashion Deals to 50% Off:
- Save up to 52% on Crocks Sandals and Shoes
- Save up to o 61% on Slimming Summer Dresses
- Save up to 38% on BTFBM Dresses and Skirts
- Save up to 36% on Cupshe Swimsuits
- Save up to 40% on True & Co. Women’s Bras & Underwear
- Save up to 30% on Deals from SheIn, SweatyRocks, and Floerns
- Save up to 30% off Tory Burch Eyeglasses, up to 43% off Tory Burch Sunglasses
- Crocs: Up to 52% OFF
Floor Care
- Save up to 45% on Shark Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Steam Mops, and Hair
- Save up to 50% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums & Mops
- Save up to 30% on Hoover Floor Care
- Save up to 37% on Eureka Vacuum Cleaners
Air Purifiers
- Save up to 50% on Medify Air Purifiers
- Save up to 33% on Blueair Air Purifiers
- Save up to 47% on Honeywell Air Purifiers
- Save up to 51% on Coway Air Purifiers
Home Goods and Crafts
- Save up to 35% on Singer sewing machines and irons
- Save up to 73% on Cricut Vinyl and Accessories
Popular Kitchen Electronics
- Save up to 40% on Ninja Ice Cream Makers, Air Fryers, Blenders
- Save up to 30% on COSORI Air Fryer
- Save up to 63% on Instant Pot Air Fryers, Coffee Makers, Dutch Ovens
- Save up to 39% on SodaStream soda makers and bundles
Blenders
- Save up to 45% on Vitamix Blenders
- Save up to 30% on Ninja Blenders
- Save up to 15% on Hamilton Beach Blenders
Coffee Machines
- Save up to 30% on De’Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 54% on Keurig Single Serve Brewers and Pods
- Save up to 36% on Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Makers
Cookware
- Save up to 50% on All-Clad Cookware Sets and Skillets
- Save up to 31% on Goodful Cookware Sets and more
- Save up to 66% on T-fal Cookware
Popular Kitchen Gadgets
- Save up to 68% on KitchenAid Cooks’ Tools, Gadgets, and more
- Save up to 25% on Ninja Kitchen Appliances
- Save up to 52% on Kitchen Products from Amazon Basics
- Save up to 11% on Taylor Precision Products Kitchen Tools
Ice Makers
- Save up to 26% on GE Profile Opal Ice Maker
Power Tools
- Save up to 41% on Sun Joe Outdoor Power Tools
- Save up to 46% on Worx Powershare Products
- Save up to 41% on BLACK and DECKER Outdoor Power Tools
- Save up to 68% on Greenworks Outdoor Tools and Pressure Washers
Pet Deals
- Save up to 58% on Pet Essentials from Amazon Basics
- Save up to 30% on Furhaven Pet Products
- Save up to 36% on Hill’s Science Diet Cat and Dog Food
- Save 37% on PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Stations
Sports and Outdoor
- Save up to 44% WOW World of Watersports Summer Gear
- Save up to 52% on Stanley Drinkware and Camp Cookware
- Save up to 54% Segway Electric Scooters
- Save up to 67% on Coleman, Marmot, & ExOfficio Outdoor Gear & Apparel
Beauty and Personal Care
- WaterPik: Select Items 40% OFF
- Braun: Select Items 15-40% OFF
- Burt’s Bees: Select Items 20-25% OFF
- Conair: Select Items 30-50% OFF
- NYX: Select Items 30-50% OFF
- Vichy: Select Items 30% OFF
- La Roche-Posay: Select Items 30% OFF
- Redken: Select Items 30% OFF
- Pureology: Select Items 30% OFF
- Dermablend: Select Items 30% OFF
- Azzaro: Select Items 30-50% OFF
- Neogen: Select Items up to 50% OFF
Premium Beauty
- Perricone MD: Select Products 10-30% OFF
- LANEIGE: Select Products 30% OFF
- Peter Thomas Roth: Select Products 30% OFF
- Grande Cosmetics: Select Products 30% OFF
- Oribe: Select Items 40-50% OFF
Premium Beauty Tools and Devices
- FOREO: Select Products 20-50% OFF
- PMD: Select Products 40% OFF
- Drybar: Select Products 30% OFF
- NuFACE: Select Items 30% OFF
Olaplex: July 12 Only
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: 20% OFF
- Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner: 20% OFF
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector: 20% OFF
