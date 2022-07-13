17 of the Most Discounted Prime Day Deals — 70% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to give out some advice for shoppers on Prime Day, it would be to remember that it’s not over ’til it’s over. Even if you’ve already placed an order or two, you can always place more — especially with fast, free shipping on Prime. When you find amazing deals for 70% off or more, it would be silly to let them pass you by!

Shop below to find some of the most heavily discounted items on Amazon for Prime Day, from home to health, fashion to beauty and beyond! Please note that certain items will have different discounts on different colorways and sizes.

1. This One-Piece Swimsuit: With discounts up to 77% off, this Coastal Blue swimsuit is a killer Prime Day find. Booking a beach trip ASAP!

2. This Floral Shower Curtain: Let this Lush Decor shower curtain‘s yellow and grey flowers turn your bathroom into a little art gallery!

3. This Tankini Set: Two-pieces mean double the fun! This MarinaPrime tankini is just as cute as it is flattering, and it will keep you covered up without overdoing it!

4. This 3-Piece Bedding Set: You think the quilt and pillows in this Lush Decor Bohemian Bedding Set are awesome now? Just wait until you find out they’re all reversible!

5. This Area Rug: Rugs can be so expensive, but they can make such a difference in a room. That’s why we’re not missing the 72% discount on this Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Beige Area Rug!

6. This Mattress Pad: This MALOUF Quilted Soft Down Alternative Fill Mattress Pad is breathable and cozy, adding an extra layer to your bedding that can change everything!

7. This Lip Gloss Set: You’ll get three Haus Laboratories lip glosses in this set from Lady Gaga‘s line. You’ll also save about $20 doing so!

8. This Eight-Drawer Dresser: A serious storage solution and a nice decor element for your home in one. Don’t miss the 80%-off Lightning Deal on this LINSY HOME Dresser!

9. This iPhone Cable Set: How annoying is it when your phone charging cable is too short or gets in the way? This 4Colors Premium iPhone Lightning Cable 4-Pack solves that issue!

10. This Inflatable Pool: No need to spend thousands and thousands on a pool when you can spend under $200 on this awesome INTEX Easy Set Pool during Prime Day. It comes with a cartridge filter pump too!

11. This Half-Zip Fleece: This is a cozy pick for guys — but anyone can wear it! We can’t believe the deal on this Spyder fleece!

12. This Sheet Set: This floral Linen Market sheet set will make you feel like you’re lying in a field of cozy flowers when you head to bed at the end of the night!

13. This Short-Sleeve Dress: This Lark & Ro Florence Short-Sleeve Sweater Trim Dress is like an elevated version of a T-shirt dress. The Olive Leopard version is everything!

14. This Felt-Tip Pen Set: Always looking for a pen? Practicing hand lettering? These Paper Mate Flair Marker Pens will have you set!

15. This Throw Blanket: This reversible Lush Decor throw blanket will be a brilliant addition to your couch or bed. Pretty and cozy!

16. This PS4 Game: Want a physical copy of Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 4? You can get a free digital upgrade for your PlayStation 5 too!

17. This Percussion Massager: This Lightning Deal could be gone before time even runs out, so nab this InvoSpa Muscle Massage Gun to ease your aches and pains ASAP!

Looking for more? Explore more Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!