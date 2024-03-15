Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Floral dresses may look fun and flirty, but they possess a true power. Just like the whiff of a bed of flowers can help to melt away the winter blues, the simple act of putting on a floral dress can help spring you back to life. The only problem? Many of these fabulous finds can be pricey. This is why we rounded up 17 floral dresses from Amazon that are all on sale ahead of their first-ever Big Spring Sale.

Each of the floral dresses we selected is already on sale, and let me tell you, there are some gems! They come in all kinds of beautiful floral patterns and colors, flattering silhouettes like babydoll and A-line and lengths such as maxi and mini. Keep scrolling to shop our top 17 floral dress picks that start at just $24!

Related: 13 Pastel Pieces for Spring That Will Brighten Up Your Wardrobe Do you hear that? It’s the sound of spring! We could not be more excited to ditch the drab colors of winter and swap in sunny shades instead. Pastels are the unofficial color palette of spring! From baby blue to pale pink, these pretty hues will make you feel like it’s Easter all season long. […]

1. Pretty Prints! This maxi dress comes in so many gorgeous prints, it will be hard to narrow your pick down to just one — was $58, now $51!

2. Bloom From Within: This midi dress will help put a spring back into your step thanks to its gorgeous floral pattern, puff sleeves and flowy hem — was $43, now $37!

3. Wonderfully Wrapped: Constructed with a tie and wrap silhouette, this ruffled A-line dress will help to snatch your waist — was $61, now $48!

4. Form Flattering: Some would call it form-fitting, we call this dress form-flattering thanks to its fit-and-flare design, V-neckline and short sleeves — was $35, now $26!

5. Darling Drawstrings: A unique find, it’s not often you see a dress like this one that features cute boho-style drawstrings that can be tied at the neck — was $34, now $30!

6. Fabulously Flowy: Perfect for a date night out dancing, this flowy maxi dress features a belted waist, A-line silhouette and V-neckline — was $56, now $51!

7. Make It Maxi: Springtime is the best time to embrace a long maxi dress like this one, as it can help to keep you warm in the crisp spring wind — was $80, now $39!

Related: This Colorful Midi Dress Is Dreamy for Easter and Spring — 60% Off at Macy’s Easter is just two weeks away, which means it’s time to find your dress for the occasion. Whether you like sleeveless, pastel or floral options, there’s an adorable frock that will help you bloom into spring. Are you looking for a long-sleeve, breezy garment for your upcoming festivities — be it church and brunch or […]

8. Ravishing Ruffles: A darling choice, this mini dress features ruffle details all over and is available in several beautiful colors and prints — was $52, now $34!

9. Sweet and Smocked: Want help accentuating your bosom? Go for this midi dress that’s form-fitting and smocked at the chest, but also has several other beautiful features like a tiered skirt, puff sleeves and a pretty print – was $52, now $48!

10. Must-Have Midi: A perfect middle-of-the-road length, this midi dress can be paired with a jacket to stay warm and worn alone to keep cool — was $52, now $45!

11. Wedding Guest Pick! With its long, puff sleeves, smocked waistline and flowy design, we think this maxi dress would make the perfect choice for any spring wedding — was $47, now $24!

12. Kimono Cutie: If your arms aren’t your favorite feature, go for this kimono sleeve dress that hides them in a chic way — was $61, now $43!

13. One Shoulder Wonder: Don’t love the print of this one-sleeve dress? No worries, it comes in over 30 colors and patterns — was $51, now $47!

14. Bodycon Boho: With a fun and flirty smocked design, mermaid-style hem and puff sleeves, this midi dress is perfect for a first date — was $51, now $47!

15. Pretty Puff Sleeve: This cute puff sleeve midi dress can be worn for everything from vacation days to work days — was $44, now $35!

16. Beautiful Babydoll: Perfect for boho fashionistas, this mini dress features a babydoll silhouette, V-neckline and 3/4 sleeves — was $41, now $34!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Chic Short Sleeve: With over 2,600 five-star ratings, you’ll love this flattering short-sleeve midi dress that features a tie waistline, ruffle details and a V-neckline – was $59, now $47!