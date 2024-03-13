Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Easter is just two weeks away, which means it’s time to find your dress for the occasion. Whether you like sleeveless, pastel or floral options, there’s an adorable frock that will help you bloom into spring. Are you looking for a long-sleeve, breezy garment for your upcoming festivities — be it church and brunch or just an afternoon with family and friends? We found the brightest, most captivating midi dress you’re bound to love — and it’s 60% off now at Macy’s!

The Taylor printed chiffon smoked-trim dress is a radiant frock you can wear for Easter and beyond. It features a chiffon material for added comfort and sophistication, and offers up a smocked cut for extra emphasis on the waist. The garment boasts a deep V-neckline and handy long sleeves for a tasteful finish!

Get the Taylor Women’s Printed Chiffon V-Neck Smocked-Trim Dress for $52 (was $129) at Macy’s!

To style this dress, you can team it with sleek heels and a dramatic handbag for a bold fashion moment. For a relaxed feel, strappy sandals are the name of the game. The beauty of this dress lies in its simplicity — it’s neutral enough to complement anything in your closet, but still packs a pop of color. We’re all about inclusivity, and this dress comes in 2 to 16 size range.

Although this dress doesn’t have any reviews (yet!), it seems to be a suitable option for all of your upcoming festivities. And of course, Taylor, the beloved brand, has many top-rated options on the Macy’s website — and with time, we’re confident this dress may become one of your go-tos.

If you’re in the market for a fun and flowy midi dress to wear for Easter and long after the holiday, you should grab this pretty smocked option from Macy’s!

Want to see some other options available on Macy’s? Shop more dresses we found below:

