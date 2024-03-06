10 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Spanx

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here, and it’s time to find stretchy, stylish clothing that will keep you comfortable all season long. Whether you prefer flouncy skirts or easy sandals, it’s time to pull out all of your sleeveless and short garments. If you feel like refreshing your closet, we’re here to help! Spanx’s sale section has plenty of breezy spring fashion finds — think bras, leggings, bodysuits and more — and they’re all seriously shopper-approved!

Related: Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024 Spring is less than a month away! Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring would arrive early, and so far, that groundhog’s been spot-on. Temperatures are rising, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. Before you know it, we’ll be trading out our snow boots for sandals without shivering! A girl can dream. This new season is […]

Featuring cute, breezy shorts and versatile dresses, the time to secure yourself a deal is now! To prep your buy, we’ve rounded up ten early spring fashion finds on sale at Spanx to make your seasonal transition more streamlined — read on to see our picks!

Suit Yourself Ribbed One Shoulder Bodysuit

Throw on this one-shoulder bodysuit with trousers or jeans for an easy look — was $78, now just $47!

Faux-Suede Column Dress

This column dress has a vintage feel but a relaxed aesthetic for brunch and beyond — was $198, now just $59!

AirEssentials Sleeveless Mock Neck Top

This mock neck top works in the office and long after 5 p.m. thanks to its sleek sleeveless style — was $88, now just $26!

Yes, Pleats! Dress

If you’re more on the go during spring, think about popping on this pleated dress that works with sneakers and sandals — was $128, now just $64!

Related: 20 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Nordstrom Spring is almost here — we’re shocked too! If you want to revamp your closet for the upcoming season or don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Nordstrom has tons of early spring fashion finds like dresses, tops, skirts, shoes and more on sale right now. Best of all, they’re all perfect for […]

It’s a Cinch Jacket

This cinched jacket has sporty energy, but it can also work in more casual moments with jeans and a T-shirt — was $198, now just $99!

Leather-Like Combo Fitted Dress

For more formal moments, this leather-like fitted dress lends a sexy, edgy vibe — especially if paired with heels — was $218, now just $65!

On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant

These flare pants are so cute and versatile for a slew of occasions — was $128, now just $38!

Carefree Crepe Pleated Short

For much more relaxed events later in the season (and during the sweltering summer months), these pleated shorts will keep you cool — was $128, now just $38!

On-the-Go Shorts, 4″

On particularly hot days, these on-the-go shorts will provide extra airiness — was $88, now just $26!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Sunshine Shorts, 6″

Stay active and flexible this spring in these adorable checker-print shorts — was $78, now just $23!