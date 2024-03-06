Your account
10 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Spanx

By
Spanx early fashion finds
Spanx

Spring is almost here, and it’s time to find stretchy, stylish clothing that will keep you comfortable all season long. Whether you prefer flouncy skirts or easy sandals, it’s time to pull out all of your sleeveless and short garments. If you feel like refreshing your closet, we’re here to help! Spanx’s sale section has plenty of breezy spring fashion finds — think bras, leggings, bodysuits and more — and they’re all seriously shopper-approved!

Featuring cute, breezy shorts and versatile dresses, the time to secure yourself a deal is now! To prep your buy, we’ve rounded up ten early spring fashion finds on sale at Spanx to make your seasonal transition more streamlined — read on to see our picks!

Suit Yourself Ribbed One Shoulder Bodysuit

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed One Shoulder Bodysuit
Spanx

Throw on this one-shoulder bodysuit with trousers or jeans for an easy look — was $78, now just $47!

Faux-Suede Column Dress

Spanx Faux Suede Column Dress
Spanx

This column dress has a vintage feel but a relaxed aesthetic for brunch and beyond — was $198, now just $59!

AirEssentials Sleeveless Mock Neck Top

Spanx AirEssentials Sleeveless Mock Neck Top
Spanx

This mock neck top works in the office and long after 5 p.m. thanks to its sleek sleeveless style — was $88, now just $26!

Yes, Pleats! Dress

Spanx Yes, Pleats! Dress
Spanx

If you’re more on the go during spring, think about popping on this pleated dress that works with sneakers and sandals — was $128, now just $64!

It’s a Cinch Jacket

Spanx It’s a Cinch Jacket
Spanx

This cinched jacket has sporty energy, but it can also work in more casual moments with jeans and a T-shirt — was $198, now just $99!

Leather-Like Combo Fitted Dress

Spanx Leather-Like Combo Fitted Dress
Spanx

For more formal moments, this leather-like fitted dress lends a sexy, edgy vibe — especially if paired with heels — was $218, now just $65!

On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant

Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant
Spanx

These flare pants are so cute and versatile for a slew of occasions — was $128, now just $38!

Carefree Crepe Pleated Short

Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Short fashion finds
Spanx

For much more relaxed events later in the season (and during the sweltering summer months), these pleated shorts will keep you cool — was $128, now just $38!

On-the-Go Shorts, 4″

Spanx On-the-Go Shorts, 4" fashion finds
Spanx

On particularly hot days, these on-the-go shorts will provide extra airiness — was $88, now just $26!

Sunshine Shorts, 6″

Spanx Sunshine Shorts fashion finds
Spanx

Stay active and flexible this spring in these adorable checker-print shorts — was $78, now just $23!

