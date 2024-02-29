Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

20 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Nordstrom

By
Nordstrom early spring fashion finds on sale
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here — we’re shocked too! If you want to revamp your closet for the upcoming season or don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Nordstrom has tons of early spring fashion finds like dresses, tops, skirts, shoes and more on sale right now. Best of all, they’re all perfect for building a robust spring wardrobe.

Related: 23 of the Best Spring Dresses Under $50 — With Pockets

From swanky dresses to flowy skirts, Nordstrom’s sale section has something that will help you bloom into spring. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Nordstrom now — read on to see our picks!

Dresses

Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

This Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress is perfect for a casual moment or a vacation — was $108, now just $49!

Tops

Open Edit Knit Blouson Crop Top
Nordstrom

Throw on this Open Edit Knit Blouson Crop Top with jeans or a skirt for an edgy and breezy spring look — was $35, now just $21!

Related: 17 Hottest New Fashion Releases at Amazon to Spruce Up Your Spring Style

Bottoms

Free People Equinox Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
Nordstrom

These Free People Equinox Wide Leg Trouser Jeans lend a touch of ’70s nostalgia to any outfit, yet they feel conveniently contemporary — was $128, now just $58!

Shoes

Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

For an easy and comfy option, grab these Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandals — was $198, now just $139!

Related: Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024

amazon-tommy-hilfiger-polka-dot-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Chiffon Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is $80 Off If You’re Fast View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!