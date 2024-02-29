20 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here — we’re shocked too! If you want to revamp your closet for the upcoming season or don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Nordstrom has tons of early spring fashion finds like dresses, tops, skirts, shoes and more on sale right now. Best of all, they’re all perfect for building a robust spring wardrobe.

From swanky dresses to flowy skirts, Nordstrom’s sale section has something that will help you bloom into spring. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Nordstrom now — read on to see our picks!

Dresses

This Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress is perfect for a casual moment or a vacation — was $108, now just $49!

Tops

Throw on this Open Edit Knit Blouson Crop Top with jeans or a skirt for an edgy and breezy spring look — was $35, now just $21!

Bottoms

These Free People Equinox Wide Leg Trouser Jeans lend a touch of ’70s nostalgia to any outfit, yet they feel conveniently contemporary — was $128, now just $58!

Shoes

For an easy and comfy option, grab these Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandals — was $198, now just $139!

