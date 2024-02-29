20 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is almost here — we’re shocked too! If you want to revamp your closet for the upcoming season or don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Nordstrom has tons of early spring fashion finds like dresses, tops, skirts, shoes and more on sale right now. Best of all, they’re all perfect for building a robust spring wardrobe.
From swanky dresses to flowy skirts, Nordstrom’s sale section has something that will help you bloom into spring. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Nordstrom now — read on to see our picks!
Dresses
This Free People Worth the Wait Floral Maxi Dress is perfect for a casual moment or a vacation — was $108, now just $49!
- Kay Unger Tatum Floral Lace Midi Cocktail Dress — was $248, now just $124!
- ASTR the Label Floral Sweetheart Neck Dress — was $89, now just $36!
- Open Edit Twist Front Cutout Maxi Dress — was $79, now just $32!
- Mila Mae Mix Print Tiered Shirtdress — was $139, now just $56!
Tops
Throw on this Open Edit Knit Blouson Crop Top with jeans or a skirt for an edgy and breezy spring look — was $35, now just $21!
- ASTR the Label Asymmetric Hem One-Shoulder Top — was $65, now just $45!
- Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt — was $79, now just $31!
- Good American Long Sleeve Wrap Front Bodysuit — was $139, now just $70!
- Free People Sunset Shimmer Camisole — was $48, now just $24!
Bottoms
These Free People Equinox Wide Leg Trouser Jeans lend a touch of ’70s nostalgia to any outfit, yet they feel conveniently contemporary — was $128, now just $58!
- Pistola Ezra Exposed Button High Waist Balloon Jeans — was $178, now just $134!
- JEN7 by 7 For All Mankind Slim Bootcut Jeans — was $99, now just $79!
- Topshop Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt — was $65, now just $29!
- Wash Lab Denim Selma Pieced Asymmetric Denim Maxi Skirt — was $128, now just $70!
Shoes
For an easy and comfy option, grab these Tory Burch Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandals — was $198, now just $139!
- Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump — was $150, now just $112!
- Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal — was $198, now just $119!
- Steve Madden Exotica Ankle Wrap Sandal — was $120, now just $48!
- Nordstrom Torie Platform Loafer — was $90, now just $36!