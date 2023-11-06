21 Chic and Comfy Long-Sleeve Dresses Under $25 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter where your personal style lands, long-sleeve dresses are a fashion must-have. If your cal is filled with holiday parties and weddings, you can snag chic maxi dresses which will flatter your figure. And perhaps you’re into more laid-back style — in which case, you can throw on an oversized dress when you’re headed to brunch with your besties. Thankfully, you can snag long-sleeve dresses at Amazon without breaking the bank.

From flattering maxis to business-approved numbers, we’ve rounded up our favorite long-sleeve dresses under $25 at Amazon. Read ahead for the top picks!

Long-Sleeve Dresses Under $25

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This fabulously flowy dress is long enough to wear with or without tights — just $24!

2. We Also Love: No one will believe you scored this chic, tiered dress for just $20 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Channel Wednesday Addams vibes in this form-fitting dress — just $23!

4. Bonus: Get ready to twirl in this silky high-waist midi dress. The soft purple shade is among the many things we love about this number — just $24!

5. Extra, Extra: You’ll be red carpet ready when you show up to your holiday events in this bodycon dress — just $20!

6. Loads of Layering: Are you looking for casual dresses to style with your latest fall-approved outerwear? This super-chill dress is the ultimate layering piece for shackets and cardigans — just $24!

7. Show A Little Shoulder: Leave a little skin on display with this formal one-shoulder dress — just $19!

Oversized Long-Sleeve Dresses Under $25

8. All About Nudes: Neutral shades like khaki, beige and cream are top picks during the fall. This chic button-down is an office-approved pick that fits perfectly when you’re headed into work and have plans with your besties immediately after — just $18!

9. Sweater Weather: You can never go wrong with an oversized sweaterdress for fall. This oversized turtleneck features soft fabric and a cute asymmetrical hem across the bottom — just $19!

10. High-to-Low: This black button-down shirt starts short in the front and features additional length in the back — just $23!

11. Thigh-High Boot-Approved: Ready to test out a pair of thigh-high boots this fall? Team your autumnal footwear with this chic mini dress — just $42!

12. Plain Jane: When your agenda calls for rest and relaxation, whip out this oversized T-shirt dress — just $24!

13. Belts Are a Must: If you live for cinching your waist with belts, you’ll want to cop this side-slit shirt dress. Along with rolled sleeves, this lengthy dress features a velvety-smooth yellow belt — just $20!

14. Double the Fun: This two-in-one shirt dress can be transformed into a cardigan. Gotta love the versatility — just $20!

Long-Sleeve Maxi Dresses Under $25

15. Flower Power: Serve floral vibes in this split-hem flower-print maxi dress. It features a stretchy waist that’s so flattering — just $25!

16. Black-and-White: This maxi dress is ultra-comfy and features the cutest black-and-white design — just $24!

17. All Dressed Up and Ready to Glow: You’ll be raking in compliments when you upload your next #OOTD selfie in this black and white belted maxi — just $10!

18. Baby on Board: Calling all expectant moms! This flowy floral number is the ideal way to dress up your growing bump — just $25.

19. Oh, the Places You’ll Go: If you live for an all-black ensemble, you’ll want to throw this knit maxi dress into your rotation ASAP. Snag it while it’s on sale for merely $22!

20. Best-Dressed Guest: Whether you’re heading to a winter white wedding or a fun holiday party, snag this maxi dress stat. It comes with long sleeves and features ultra-flattering ruching on the stomach — just $10!

21. It’s a Wrap: Made from plush rayon and spandex, this soft wrap dress is the perfect transitional frock that can be styled for any occasion — just $20!

