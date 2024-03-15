Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good perfume is hard to begin with, but triple that when shopping online. Everything has “hints” of this and “notes” of that — how are we supposed to know what that actually means? Plus, some perfumes are so pungent, they sting the nostrils — while others are weak and only last for a few hours… that’s not what we want either! All in all, it can be a task and a half trying to find your smell. Tack on the fact that every perfume smells different on everyone and finding one seems like a near-impossible feat!

As with anything, reviews are helpful in determining a good product or a bad one. If thousands of people stand behind a single scent, there’s a good chance it smells good on nearly every shopper! Another way to decipher between a yay perfume and a nay one is to ask Us — we’ve tested many (and we mean many) scents and gathered a few of the most expensive-smelling scents under $50. Nobody will know you didn’t shell out hundreds for a Baccarat or Dior spray! Check out our favorites below from Ulta, Sephora and more!

Sweven Extrait de Parfum

Speaking of Baccarat, this floral and woodsy perfume is inspired by the Baccarat Rouge 540, a scent loved by celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Kathy Hilton and Kacey Musgraves. Just like the $325 luxury perfume, this one has hints of saffron, marigold, cedarwood and jasmine. We love it!

Get the Sweven Extrait de Parfum for $50 (originally $69) at Oakcha!

La Vie Est Belle Happiness

Nearly 10,000 people give this scent five stars. It combines warm, floral, slightly spicy and fruity scents into one bottle, a sensory experience for your nose and body! Similar to the Jimmy Choo Illicit perfume, this one has a strong vanilla base that lasts for hours!

Get the Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness for $49 (originally $118) at Macy’s!

Cloud Eau de Parfum

We trust Ariana Grande‘s judgment when it comes to products. Aside from having an adorable bottle, this scent is designed to uplift and inspire. Part of the warm and spicy fragrance family, key notes include lavender, coconut, orchid, musk and bergamot. We’re all about it!

Get the Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum for $45 at Ulta!

Sweet Addict Extrait de Parfum

It’s sweet, it’s floral, it’s everything you want in a scent! Rihanna is a loyal fan of Killian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy and we found the closest thing to it. This extrait de parfum contains 30-40% of aromatic compounds compared to the typical 10-20% in a typical eau de parfum, so the scent will last you all day and night.

Get the Sweet Addict Extrait de Parfum for $45 at Oakcha!

Vanilla Skin

This fragrance mist has been sold out at most retailers for months, but it’s actually available right now at Sephora! You’ll love the cozy smell of this scent that grounds you at any time of year. Described as “delectable, hypnotic and decadent,” this perfume will be your new go-to!

Get the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist for $35 at Sephora!

Perfect Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a fruity and floral scent, look no further than this bright and feminine eau de parfum. It contains rhubarb, daffodil, almond milk and cashmeran that adds a warm and woodsy touch. Grab it in a .33 ounce travel size up to a 5 ounce bottle!

Get the Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum Spray for $36 at Macy’s!