19 Best Bathing Suit Bottoms to Lift and Shape the Booty

While shopping for pants, skirts or dresses, we always make sure our new garments accomplish one task: looking as good in the back as they do in the front. This specifically applies to the booty area! With that in mind, why wouldn’t we want our swimsuit bottoms to keep the same energy?

So many different styles of bathing suit bottoms can make the butt look great, but we search for specific details which can help lift and shape the backside. Ruching is always a good sign, cheeky high cuts can do the trick and the right type of material is also a major plus. That said, we have plenty of bottoms below to give you all of the confidence when you hit the beach or pool this summer. Shop them all now!

High-Waisted Bottoms

1. These Becca bottoms have ruching for a fashionable flair — $58 at Nordstrom!

2. These Beach Riot bikini bottoms have a fun pop of color that you’ll love — $98 at Nordstrom!

3. These Trina Turk bottoms has cheeky side cutouts for an edgy vibe — $88 at Nordstrom!

4. It’s all about the specific texture of these Sea Level bottoms which can help shape and sculpt you beautifully — $70 at Nordstrom!

5. The V-cut on these SherryDC bottoms cinches in the waist, and you have a ruched line running down the back to make the booty look amazing — starting at $19 on Amazon!

6. If you want to go for a sportier vibe, these Zohamung bottoms remind Us of yoga pants — $22 at Amazon!

7. These Yilisha bottoms have a lovely high cut, and to top it all off, the wrap-style on the waist can make you look snatched — $19 at Amazon!

8. We love classic side-tie ruching on clothing, and these SHEKINI bottoms have the same aesthetic — starting at $21 on Amazon!

9. The criss-cross details on the sides of these smooth and sleek Holipick bottoms add some sultriness — $21 at Amazon!

Mid and Low-Rise Bottoms

10. These Tommy Bahama bikini bottoms offers full coverage with a hint of ruching — $60 at Nordstrom!

11. These La Blanca bottoms are perfect for those who prefer a trendy hipster fit — $61 at Nordstrom!

12. Reviewers love that these ruched bottoms from SHEKINI provide coverage for a more modest look — $24 at Amazon!

13. We’re obsessed with bottoms like this Hobie pair; they boast a ruched detail in the back and along each hem — starting at $20 on Amazon!

14. Not only do these Upopby bottoms have ruching down the back, they have side-tie ruching for an added touch — originally $40, now $20 on Amazon!

15. These SHEKINI bottoms are a cross between a high-waist and mid-rise style; they’re absolutely glamorous — starting at $24 on Amazon!

16. Not everyone loves a cheeky moment, but these Tempt Me bottoms effortlessly nail the assignment — $22 at Amazon!

17. If you prefer side-tie bottoms over thicker straps, you’ll love these bestselling bottoms from KIWI RATA — $15 at Amazon!

18. These O’Neill bikini bottoms are versatile and neutral — $35 at Nordstrom!

19. These high-cut Seafolly bottoms are perfect for the person who wants to show off their gym gains — $50 at Nordstrom!

