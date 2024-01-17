Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take me out to the ballgame! Whether or not you’re a sports fan, you can still rock a baseball cap like a boss. These trendy hats are my style secret weapon. Bad hair day? Throw on a baseball cap! Don’t feel like making small talk with your neighbor at the grocery store? Hide your face with a baseball cap! Want to add a little edge to your off-duty outfit? Take your look to the next level with a baseball cap!

Related: Get Taylor Swift's Game Day Look With the Same Leather-Like Pants She Wore Over the weekend, Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve — literally! The pop superstar showed up in style to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Dolphins football game on Saturday, January 13, sporting a custom puffer coat by Kristin Juszczyk made from Kelce’s “87” jersey. While we can’t get our hands on […]

One celebrity who has mastered the art of the effortless ensemble is Kendall Jenner. Yesterday, she was spotted in L.A. sporting a simple outfit (white tee, blue jeans, sneakers), topped off with a New York Yankees navy baseball cap. Quiet luxury, anyone? My Yankees hat is one of my favorite baseball caps, mainly because it gives me an extra cool factor with the connection to New York City. Plus, the navy background with white lettering goes with everything!

Channel Kendall’s sporty style with this Yankees baseball cap, on sale right now at Amazon!

Get the ’47 MLB Clean-Up Cap for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

An officially licensed product of Major League Baseball, the ’47 MLB Clean-Up Cap is legit! I’m a big fan of this brand’s viral, vintage-looking pieces. These ’47 hats are the most flattering and comfortable baseball caps I own, with adjustable straps for a customized fit.

Related: Step Up Your Snow Style in Cameron Diaz's Waterproof Ugg Boots My winter fashion aesthetic is Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. Occasionally, I’ll attempt to look chic by teaming a sweater with a long coat (except never in high heels like Diaz’s character!). But most of the time, I’m cuddled up under the covers in my coziest clothing (see below). Even though I currently live in Los […]

And just like Jenner’s cap from MoMa, this hat features unique details that make the design stand out from other Yankees merch. For instance, the outlined “NY” stitching and “Yankees” logo give this cap a personalized touch. If navy isn’t your niche, choose from a variety of other colors, including pink, ivory and olive green.

Get the ’47 MLB Clean-Up Cap for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

For an everyday OOTD, I suggest styling this Yankees cap like Kendall did with blue jeans, sneakers, a white tee and your favorite oversized jacket. If you’re heading on a walk or to a workout, opt for leggings, a long-sleeve athletic top and a puffer vest with this baseball cap. You can either wear your hair down underneath, with two braids or with a low ponytail through the hole in the back of the hat. Home run!

This New York Yankees baseball cap will be the MVP of your wardrobe!

See it! Get the ’47 MLB Clean-Up Cap for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? Explore more coats and outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Channel Olivia Rodrigo and Grab These Comfy-Cute Converse High-Tops There are a few things that will never go out of style: little black dresses, a great pair of jeans and classic Converse high-tops. The latter has been the staple shoe for millions of people since the 1970s, with generation after generation relying on the comfy kicks. Don’t believe me? Even Hollywood’s younger stars, including […]