Over the weekend, Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve — literally! The pop superstar showed up in style to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Dolphins football game on Saturday, January 13, sporting a custom puffer coat by Kristin Juszczyk made from Kelce’s “87” jersey. While we can’t get our hands on the bespoke piece, we can snag the exact same pants Swift wore with her one-of-a-kind outerwear!

To brave the below-freezing weather (the fourth-coldest game in NFL history!), the Grammy winner wore coated black pants by Paige Denim. This leather-like look is sleek, soft and stretchy for the perfect fit. If you want to own these Paige Pants (Taylor’s Version), then keep scrolling!

Get the Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating Pants for just $249 at Revolve!

Just when we thought skinny jeans weren’t cool anymore, Swift, a proud millennial, taught Us that these pants will “never go out of style.” After all, she’s Mother (ask a Gen Zer what this means). But these are not your basic skinny jeans! Made from a lightweight coated denim, these luxe pants look like leather — but feel like your favorite jeans. Comfy-chic! Take these jeans from the stadium to the steakhouse.

We also appreciate that there’s a wide range of sizes to choose from — 23 to 34. And the high-rise fit is flattering on all figures, covering your stomach for extra tummy control!

Channel Swift’s game day ‘fit by tucking in a fitted black top with a statement belt. To dress up these pants, you can add any type of blouse or bodysuit or a cropped sweater. The pants hit right around your ankle, so you can team these jeans with just about any type of shoe — flats, heels, sneakers, loafers, booties, etc.

Think of these leather-like pants as fancier black jeans. You can rock this denim to work, date night, girls’ night out and even errands! It’s an easy way to elevate your everyday outfits without feeling too formal. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style!

Taylor Swift has always inspired Us with her music, and now she’s inspiring Us with her fashion as well. (Thanks, Tay!) Grab these coated pants from Revolve before they’re gone!

