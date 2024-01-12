Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You know how when you’re around your bestie so much, your style starts to rub off on one another? Well, that’s the energy we felt radiating from BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on Sunday night’s 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Sure, they have different stylists and likely didn’t discuss their ensembles ahead of time — but we can’t help but point out the similarities! In a slightly matchy-matchy moment, the two both stunned in shiny dresses with metallic heels for the big night. A tried-and-true fashion obsession from last year, Swift and Gomez have confidently brought the metallic trend into 2024. What better way to start the new year by snagging inspo from arguably the most important part of the outfits — a.k.a the shoes?
They both had the same idea when it came to their shoe choices – gorgeous, metallic pumps. Giving Reputation era, Swift teamed her sparkly green Gucci maxi dress with a green pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, while Gomez rocked a festive red and black silk Armani Privé gown – also with a snazzy red pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. And while their shoes fall on the pricier side, we found several metallic pumps from Zappos which fit the bill if you’re looking to channel their A-list style!
Steve Madden Partay Sandals
Badgley Mischka Indie Ii Heels
Schutz Arlette Heels
Nine West Raven Pumps
Kenneth Cole New York Rosa Pumps
ALDO Stessy 2.0 Heels
Naturalizer Anna Heels