Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Channel Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Metallic Pumps at the Golden Globes

By
Selena Gomez Addresses What She and Taylor Swift Were Chatting About at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Taylor SwiftChristopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know how when you’re around your bestie so much, your style starts to rub off on one another? Well, that’s the energy we felt radiating from BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on Sunday night’s 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Sure, they have different stylists and likely didn’t discuss their ensembles ahead of time — but we can’t help but point out the similarities! In a slightly matchy-matchy moment, the two both stunned in shiny dresses with metallic heels for the big night. A tried-and-true fashion obsession from last year, Swift and Gomez have confidently brought the metallic trend into 2024. What better way to start the new year by snagging inspo from arguably the most important part of the outfits — a.k.a the shoes?

Related: 9 Reformation Fashion Pieces Your Fave Celebs Have Worn Recently

They both had the same idea when it came to their shoe choices – gorgeous, metallic pumps. Giving Reputation era, Swift teamed her sparkly green Gucci maxi dress with a green pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, while Gomez rocked a festive red and black silk Armani Privé gown – also with a snazzy red pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. And while their shoes fall on the pricier side, we found several metallic pumps from Zappos which fit the bill if you’re looking to channel their A-list style!

Steve Madden Partay Sandals

Zappos
Zappos
Buy at Zappos | $100You Save 27%
On Sale: $73
See it!

Badgley Mischka Indie Ii Heels

Zappos shoes
Zappos shoes
Buy at Zappos | $265You Save 20%
On Sale: $212
See it!

Schutz Arlette Heels

 

Zappos
Zappos
Buy at Zappos | $148.00
See it!

Nine West Raven Pumps

Zappos
Zappos
Buy on Zappos | $95You Save 28%
On Sale: $68
See it!

Kenneth Cole New York Rosa Pumps

Zappos
Zappos
Buy on Zappos | $129You Save 27%
On Sale: $94
See it!

ALDO Stessy 2.0 Heels

TK
Zappos
Buy on Zappos | $98.00
See it!

Naturalizer Anna Heels

TK
Zappos
Buy on Zappos | $130You Save 8%
On Sale: $120
See it!

Related: Shop the Affordable Bag Selena Gomez Wore to the Golden Globes

amazon-hanes-crew-neck-sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

This Crew Neck Is 1 of Amazon’s Bestselling Items, Period — Starting at $9 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!