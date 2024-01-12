Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know how when you’re around your bestie so much, your style starts to rub off on one another? Well, that’s the energy we felt radiating from BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on Sunday night’s 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Sure, they have different stylists and likely didn’t discuss their ensembles ahead of time — but we can’t help but point out the similarities! In a slightly matchy-matchy moment, the two both stunned in shiny dresses with metallic heels for the big night. A tried-and-true fashion obsession from last year, Swift and Gomez have confidently brought the metallic trend into 2024. What better way to start the new year by snagging inspo from arguably the most important part of the outfits — a.k.a the shoes?

They both had the same idea when it came to their shoe choices – gorgeous, metallic pumps. Giving Reputation era, Swift teamed her sparkly green Gucci maxi dress with a green pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, while Gomez rocked a festive red and black silk Armani Privé gown – also with a snazzy red pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. And while their shoes fall on the pricier side, we found several metallic pumps from Zappos which fit the bill if you’re looking to channel their A-list style!

Steve Madden Partay Sandals

Buy at Zappos | $100 You Save 27% On Sale: $73 See it!

Badgley Mischka Indie Ii Heels

Buy at Zappos | $265 You Save 20% On Sale: $212 See it!

Schutz Arlette Heels

Buy at Zappos | $148.00 See it!

Nine West Raven Pumps

Buy on Zappos | $95 You Save 28% On Sale: $68 See it!

Kenneth Cole New York Rosa Pumps

Buy on Zappos | $129 You Save 27% On Sale: $94 See it!

ALDO Stessy 2.0 Heels

Buy on Zappos | $98.00 See it!

Naturalizer Anna Heels

Buy on Zappos | $130 You Save 8% On Sale: $120 See it!