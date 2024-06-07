Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I just returned from a trip to Europe, where I lived out my Eat, Pray, Love dreams (emphasis on the eat — those fresh-baked pastries are next level!). Since one of my stops was Copenhagen, I made sure to pack outfits that would fit in with the fashion-forward Scandi style. One of the items I ended up wearing the most was a quilted jacket in a floral and paisley pattern. The best part about this layering piece? It’s reversible! Pink on one side and blue on the other.

When I tell you that I got countless compliments on this patchwork puffer, I’m not kidding! In Amsterdam, a woman even stopped me on the street to ask where my jacket was from. She was shocked when I revealed the answer: Amazon!

Keep scrolling to find out why this lightweight jacket is a summer staple!

Get the Quilted Patchwork Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

As I explain in the video above, it’s so tricky to figure out what type of outerwear to wear this time of year! It’s too warm for a leather jacket, but a sweater just doesn’t cut it on chilly nights. And as much as I love a jean jacket, denim on denim isn’t always the vibe. So, this quilted jacket is the perfect solution! Insulated without adding too much weight or heat.

I rocked this jacket with jeans, a white maxi skirt, boxer shorts and even a black-tie gown! The outfit options are endless.

Get the Quilted Patchwork Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Printed quilted jackets are trending this summer, so stay in style with this pastel patchwork piece!

See It! Get the Quilted Patchwork Jacket for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite your style? Explore more coats and outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!