If you’ve been on the lookout for a new shampoo to protect and hydrate your hair this summer, it’s time to celebrate — your lucky stars aligned. Finding a shampoo that works for your hair, doesn’t break the bank and has a smell you’ll enjoy 24/7 isn’t an easy task, especially if you have difficult hair or are hypersensitive to smells. Finding a new shampoo is especially challenging online when you can’t smell test through the screen!

But there are certain ingredients — both smell-related and not — that work for all hair types, textures and needs. Are they easy to pinpoint? Not at all! Have we done it? Yes, ma’am! These shampoos are made with strengthening, hydrating ingredients in scents that are enjoyable for all, even ultra-smell-sensitive people.

So read on . . . your new everyday fave awaits for under $12 at Target!

SadieB Go-Getter Everyday Shampoo

If you love light citrus smells, you’re going to love this grapefruit and flower fragrance. It won’t give you a headache or overpower your senses — this shampoo has 4.9 out of five stars to prove it!

Get the SadieB Go-Getter Everyday Shampoo for $12 at Target!

Love Beauty and Planet Collagen Shampoo

It’s about time you found a shampoo that doesn’t just cleanse, hydrate and strengthen, but adds fullness, body and shine! This rose-scented formula is made with vegan collagen to support hair naturally.

Get the Love Beauty and Planet Vegan Collagen Shampoo for $9 at Target!

Garnier Fructis Strength Repair Shampoo

We can’t believe this restorative formula is in the single-digit price range! Vitamin Cg, Citric Acid and a Repair Care Complex work together, penetrating 7 layers deep and repairing damaged strands.

Get the Garnier Fructis Strength Repair Hair Filler Shampoo for $9 at Target!

Raw Sugar Coconut, Agave and Almond Shampoo

How can you possibly go wrong with delicate coconut, agave and almond milk scents? This heaven-smelling shampoo is made with cold-pressed extracts to provide intensive moisture.

Get the Raw Sugar Coconut, Agave and Almond Shampoo for $10 at Target!

Kristin Ess Deep Clean Detox Shampoo

Just like your home, your hair needs a deep clean every once in a while, too! This clarifying shampoo has thousands of gleaming reviews for its smell, ability to detox the scalp and the post-shower shine.

Get the Kristin Ess Deep Clean Detox Shampoo for $12 at Target!

Native Vanilla Cream Volumizing Shampoo

Clean is an understatement with this shampoo’s ingredients list! Free of animal products, parabens, silicones, dyes and other harmful ingredients, you’re left with this vanilla and berry bliss.

Get the Native Vanilla Cream and Berries Volumizing Shampoo for $10 at Target!