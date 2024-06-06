Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, all prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

For those of Us on the oily side of the hair spectrum, warmer weather can be a bit of a challenge. We love the sunshine and north of 80-degree temps, of course, but it also means we sweat more — and with oil-prone hair, that’s a recipe for endless hair washes.

But as any hair enthusiast knows, daily washes aren’t good for our locks. They dry out our strands and can actually worsen the oil-overproduction issue, constantly stripping the hair of its natural oils and causing the scalp to work OT to replace it. That’s where dry shampoo comes in!

Instead of washing your hair every day, a good dry shampoo absorbs all the excess oil, adds volume and doesn’t leave a white cast. If you want a dry shampoo that leaves your scalp feeling cleaner than a wash, check out some of our summer favorites below!

Maria Nila Invisidry Shampoo

It doesn’t matter if you have dark hair, light hair or something in between — this dry shampoo is quite literally invisible!

Get the Maria Nila Invisidry Shampoo for $33 on Amazon!

Raw Sugar Not So Dry Shampoo

If the thought of putting cream on your already oily scalp has you mega confused, just trust Us on this one . . . it absorbs everything without drying out your scalp!

Get the Raw Sugar Not So Dry Shampoo for $10 at Target!

I.C.O.N. Dry Shampoo

You’ll look and smell like you just walked out of a hair salon after applying this instantly refreshing spray that cleans while it protects.

Get the I.C.O.N. Dry Shampoo Refresher for $36 at I.C.O.N.!

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day

If you’re going to splurge on something, do it on a can of this dry shampoo that absorbs not just oil, but sweat and odor too!

Get the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo for $30 on Amazon!

Saltair Moisture Bound Dry Shampoo

This vegan and paraben-free formula contains cleansing ingredients like rice starch, bamboo and lotus flower — so yes, it smells like a beach!

Get the Saltair Moisture Bound Dry Shampoo for $13 at Target!

Hair Dance Dry Shampoo

If you’re looking for a non-aerosol dry shampoo to keep in your work, travel or gym bag, meet your new haircare BFF (that’s also a volume enhancer!).

Get the Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder for $10 on Amazon!

Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo

Calling all the dark-haired girls out there! This formula was designed specifically for Us, so say goodbye to white patches and dullness!

Get the Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo for $11 (originally $12) on Amazon!

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Classics are classics for a reason! This crowd favorite has over 11,000 reviewers singing its praises. It smells like orange, lily and rose!

Get the Batiste Dry Shampoo for $8 (originally $11) on Amazon!