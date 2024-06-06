Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve had the same hair dryer for a little too long now, many of Us can relate. It’s one of those things you don’t want to spend money replacing until it konks out. A hair dryer is just a hair dryer; it’s the styling tools that make the magic happen . . . right?

Wrong! That might be the case with most hair dryers, but it doesn’t have to be. We found a hair dryer that’ll make you toss your other tools to the wind — it really does it all! This tool covers all your styling and drying bases without dehydrating, damaging or frizzing (if that’s a word). On the contrary, it locks in moisture while drying, smoothing, diffusing or volumizing — you choose!

The tool auto-customizes heat and airflow to your hair type, texture and styling goals, so it’s almost like having your own personal hairstylist! Four attachments — a diffuser, drying concentrator, styling concentrator and smoothing comb — make it easy to rock different styles while maintaining your hair’s natural body and shine. The StyleMax Technology truly is a game-changer . . . no more guesswork!

For the control freaks out there, can also choose your heat and speed manually. There are five different heat settings and three speed settings, all of which utilize Digital T3 IonAir Technology to rapidly dry hair without the damage. According to the brand, you’ll retain 60% more moisture using this hair dryer as opposed to your current one! A volume boost button is just a bonus.

It’s lightweight, compact and small, but if it doesn’t fit in your drawer, no problem! The luxe look of this dryer will make your new favorite vanity decor piece. Reviewers of all hair types and textures are obsessed with this dryer, many saying “the hype is true”! Even if you have thick hair, this dryer will have your hair done in under 15 minutes.

One reviewer titled their review “It made a difference!”, writing, “I was so frustrated with my hair that I did the research and purchased this product and I am shocked and surprised and pleased to tell you that it made a difference in my hair. Not only does it look better, but the texture feels different. It’s fairly light, easy to use, and the accessories stay attached.”

Other reviewers liken it to the Dyson, some liking it better! We’ll be using ours to create salon-quality blowouts every single day. Get ready for endless compliments!

Get the T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer for $170 (originally $200) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

