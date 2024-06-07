Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses, shorts and skirts are warm-weather staples. Their flattering silhouettes and comfortable fabrics make them no-brainers as things heat up each summer. These seasonal stapes provide relief from the weather, but they open up a whole new can of worms for some shoppers.

Fashionistas with thick thighs experience irritation, soreness and redness from chafing when styling pieces like skirts and shorts. Slathering the inner corners of your thighs with deodorant is a TikTok-approved hack to prevent chafing. Soothing gels provide relief from the aftermath. Anti-chafing shorts are a helpful tool to prevent thighs from rubbing together and causing discomfort.

Since 2009, Queen Thighs has been a leader on the anti-chafing scene. The brand has a five-piece anti-chafing biker shorts collection. Now that summer is in full swing, those of Us with thick thighs are looking for lightweight styles that provide lasting results. Thankfully, Queen Thighs has Us covered with multiple options.

The brand’s The Cooling Anti-Chafing Shorts totally live up to its name. The mid-thigh length shorts prevent chafing, and they’re made from silky material that draws heat and moisture away from the body. The sweat-wicking bottoms come in 9 different shades in women’s sizes XS/S through 5XL/6XL.

Black is a solid option that you can mix and match with just about all your summer pieces. The shorts also come in five nude options and two blue hues. They’re so lightweight you’ll forget that you’re wearing them. Since they’re so thin and sheer, you’ll want to wear these shorts as an undergarment.

The unofficial start of summer is here. If you wear skirts or dresses often, snag these biker shorts to protect your thighs from chafing and keep you cool.

